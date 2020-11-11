Teachers in the Milton School District will have four more professional development days before the end of the calendar year. That, however, does not mean students will spend four fewer days learning. Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, will be asynchronous learning days for K-8 and virtual synchronous learning for 9-12. Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22, will be asynchronous learning days for all.
Synchronous learning is defined as learning done at the same time as teachers are teaching. Asynchronous means students have lessons to study on their own.
Compelling arguments for more professional development days were presented to school board members at Monday’s meeting.
Ryan Ruggles, director of curriculum and instruction, said dismissing students early on Mondays has been valuable for responding to the daily needs of families and students.
“What we did not plan for was the additional time it would take to respond to the high number of students in quarantine, as well as respond to the gaps in skill acquisition of our students due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ruggles in a memo to the board.
The daily coordination of lessons has been complicated by unfilled substitute teaching positions.
“We are increasingly seeing more positions going unfilled as we cannot find enough substitutes for the district,” he wrote. “The unfilled sub rate for classroom teachers rose from roughly 5% in September to 14% in October. For aide positions, the unfilled sub rate rose from roughly 52% in September to 73% in October. Teachers, administrators and other professional staff are routinely asked to sub in classrooms and their daily responsibilities are pushed late in the day.”
Ruggles argued more time is needed for teachers to evaluate student data, collaborate with colleagues on instructional practices and plan instruction to respond to student needs.
The Rock County Department of Public Health recommends school districts consider virtual instruction between Thanksgiving and the end of the year. While that is not what having the additional PD days does, Ruggles said it does potentially mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (by keeping students apart longer).
Middle school today
Milton Middle School teacher David Kroeze, in his second year as an 8th-grade math teacher, described what teaching is like during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in grades 7-12 were given two options: virtual learning or a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning. Students who chose the hybrid model go to school every other day. When they are not in school, they are learning virtually.
Kroeze said he begins the school day arriving well before the contracted time. He uses the time to post asynchronous material (material students learn on their own time) in Schoology. He also prepares for students entering the building or joining the class by video conference at 7:15 p.m.
As a teacher his responsibilities today include fielding questions about the previous day’s asynchronous work, troubleshooting technology difficulties, verifying attendance and enforcing safety protocols (proper mask wearing and social distancing).
According to Kroeze, material that would take 20 minutes to teach a year ago can take up to 40 minutes today.
Due to nearly all work being digital, he said time is spent making sure students are in the correct folders on Schoology, correct applications, websites and notes – and addressing technical difficulties.
Checks to make sure students are understanding the material are far more frequent, especially among virtual learners, he said.
“Instruction becomes a balancing act of monitoring in-person learners while not drifting too far from the microphone for virtual learners,” he continued. “Furthermore, the art of engaging ALL students in their learning – regardless of their environment – requires modifying every single activity, lesson, assessment and project to be effective in a digital space.”
When the prep period arrives, Kroeze said teachers can assess the effectiveness of their instruction, student learning and the adjustments required to ensure that all learners are making progress.
“The time required for this analysis is difficult to find when we are also fielding communication from students and parents regarding asynchronous learning,” he said. “And this assumes we do not have to spend our time covering another class.”
If teachers are fortunate enough to have time for co-planning or professional learning community (and all members of our PLC are not absent due to close contact exposure), he said “then we may collaborate to analyze our collective data.” And, he said teachers can make necessary changes to instruction and craft engaging lessons while testing the technology required for various activities.
Lunch and study hall are spent checking in on asynchronous learners, while also providing intervention for struggling learners.
If he eats fast enough, Kroeze might have time to grade assignments.
After school, he can again check on the asynchronous learning completed during the day and reach out to students and parents or guardians of students that struggled or did not complete asynchronous work.
He finishes preparing and uploading the content of the next day’s lessons.
Professional Development provides the toolbox necessary to not just maintain the status quo of teaching in 2020, he said but improve upon it.
Additionally, the time afforded for professional learning communities during professional development days allows teachers to more accurately assess students, make informed instructional decisions, create accessible learning opportunities, and possibly plan a couple of days ahead.
“To build upon the success of learning this school year, we need the time and professional development to truly ENGAGE our students,” he said.
Asynchronous learning
Kroeze also talked specifically about asynchronous learning, which he said has become an effective and necessary component of the hybrid model.
This is not simply a “homework day” or “study hall,” he said.
He said research supports that asynchronous learning is not only just as effective as synchronous learning, but potentially more effective.
The delivery of asynchronous material takes place in a variety of modes. Some of the activities implemented include:
- Video lessons
- Reviews of previously learned material
- Previewing upcoming material
- Intervention to reinforce struggling learners
- Collaborative projects
- Assessments
- Retaking assignments
- Self-assessment and evaluation
- New applications or technology
- Conferences
- Discussions
- Surveys
- Pre-teaching and reteaching
4K-3 today
Milton West Elementary School Principal Marcia Schwengels said Monday afternoon, when students are dismissed from school early, is the one time teachers can plan together.
In 4K-3 this year, teachers don’t have a prep period because they are teaching all of their own specials (music, art).
“They don’t have a prep or planning time because they’re still with their students,” she said.
On Mondays students are dismissed at 1:05 p.m. but she said children sometimes don’t get picked up until 1:30 p.m. Teachers are done at 3:50 p.m.
That means they have 140 minutes for planning and prep time, staff meetings and professional learning communities and professional development.
Pre-COVID-19, Schwengels said teachers would have 45 minutes for planning or prep time (because students would arrive on the playground not the classroom).
Time lost at the start of the day, teaching specials and library time adds up to 510 minutes.
That, Schwengels said is a lot of lost time.
The school board agreed, approving the addition of four professional development days with a 7-0 vote.
School board President Joe Martin concluded, “To say you folks were persuasive would be an understatement.”
