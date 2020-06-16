Former Milton swimmer Bridgette Alexander was announced as an assistant coach for the University at Buffalo swimming and diving team on Thursday, June 11.
Alexander recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Kentucky during the 2019-2020 season. The Wildcats women’s team finished third at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. The UK women broke 10 school records and collected 15 medals at the conference championships. The women’s and men’s teams both posted program-best scores.
In 2010 and 2011, Alexander helped the Milton High School girls swim team capture back-to-back Division 2 state championships. She went on to swim at Kentucky where she was a four-year letter winner.
As a backstroke specialist, Alexander was the Wildcats’ team captain in 2017 and 2018 and competed at the SEC Championships all four years at UK. She was a four-time NCAA qualifier and a three-time All-American Honorable mention in the 200-meter backstroke.
Alexander was a bronze medal winner in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei City, Taiwan. She was a US Olympic Trials finalist in the same event.
Alexander retired from competitive swimming and the USA National Swim Team in November of 2019.
Alexander joins a Buffalo staff led by head coach Andy Bashor and head diving coach Russ Dekker.
The Bulls sponsor only a women’s swimming and diving team at the school. Last season Buffalo finished second out of eight teams at the MAC Championship meet.
She posted a tweet on Twitter regarding her hiring:
“So excited for this new chapter, and to join Coach Andy and Russ at the University at Buffalo. New York, here I come! Can’t wait until we are all together. #Go Bulls.”
She posted another message two days later on her instagram account:
“Can’t help but feel so blessed with the amount of love and support over the last couple of days. THANK YOU all who reached out and said such kind words... they mean the world. Very excited for this next chapter!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.