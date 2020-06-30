When’s the last time you lugged your penny jar to the bank?
The COVID‐19 pandemic has “significantly disrupted” the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for US coin. The Federal Reserve on June 11 reported coin deposits from depository institutions (banks, credit unions) to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly. Beginning June 15, Reserve Banks and Federal Reserve coin distribution locations began allocating coin inventories.
In other words, the Federal Reserve would be limiting the amount of rolled coin institutions could request.
Bank of Milton cash operations officer Wendi Sahr said the bank was limited to about 25% of the coin that they would normally order.
“We knew we were going to have issues with customers getting change,” Sahr said.
Anticipating a shortage, the bank reached out to customers on Facebook on June 19 encouraging them to bring in the coin they had been saving.
With a lot of people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sahr said the bank lobby has not been open and people are not able to bring in coin like they normally would.
The response to the Facebook post was overwhelming, Sahr said.
“Our customers have helped us out quite a bit,” she said. “We have a good supply now.”
Sahr said the Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Drive, continues to accept coin from customers and will waive the 10% charge for people who are not customers while there is a coin shortage.
“As long as people keep bringing in coin, we’ll keep counting it for them,” she said.
First Community Bank, 202 Merchant Row, was notified of the coin shortage last week.
“Our usual coin delivery was shorted with a letter of explanation included of the coin supply issue,” said Brendon Wilkinson, First Community president and CEO.
Wilkinson described the situation: “Essentially, since many consumers hold onto and collect coins to cash in at a later date, the Federal Reserve Bank needs to run continual production of new coin to add to the US currency supply. The pandemic forced some of these coin production facilities to temporarily shut down, similar to milk processing plants or other consumables that are currently in short supply.”
He said First Community Bank has been in contact with its high volume retail customers to let them know that the bank expects the coin shortage to be a temporary issue.
In the meantime, he said, “We have the capability to wrap coin on site in small quantities as coin comes into the bank. The combination of this plus our usual deliveries from the Federal Reserve should be more than sufficient to serve our customer needs. So far we have not needed to ask customers to bring in coins but we certainly would not turn them away.”
In fact, he said, “This might be a good time for everyone to clean out their coin jars and loose change and bring it into the bank so they have a few extra dollars to spend.”
Sahr said little bags of coin can be brought to the first lane of the drive-thru. If you have large amounts of coin, she said call first.
The same is true at First Community Bank because the lobby is closed there also.
Keep in mind banks are interested in your coin only.
“We don’t want foreign coins or items because that jams up our machine,” Sahr said.
First Community Bank teller supervisor Teresa Valley said the container should be clean also.
And, Valley said it’s good to bring the coin in a container with an open top, not a closed container, not a big bottle with a skinny neck.
Go ahead and break open the piggy bank but leave the lint at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.