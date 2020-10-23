At least $12,534 must be cut from the proposed $5.1 million 2021 Milton city budget to meet state imposed tax levy limits, according to City Administrator Al Hulick.
Hulick shared a slide presentation outlining the budget draft and its construction with members of the city council during a meeting held Oct. 20.
During his presentation, Hulick noted that while the city’s proposed budget included an increase of $79,442, in order to stay within state imposed levy limits, the budget would require some reducing.
Fire department budget adds uncertainty
The $79,442 represents a 1.56% increase between the city’s $5,087,906 budget adopted in 2020 and the $5,166,479 budget proposed for 2021. Depending upon the budgetary contribution requested from the city by the City and Town of Milton Joint Fire Department to fund its budget, that number could go up, Hulick said.
He described the city’s contribution to the fire department’s budget as “the most unknown and most variable piece of the (city’s) budget.”
Hulick said an allocation of $416,581 for the fire department was included within the proposed 2021 city budget, which represented 37.94% of the $1,098,099 needed, according to the fire commission, to operate the department. The number represents a $25,000 or 6.38% increase over the city’s contribution to the fire department in 2020, he said.
Said Hulick: “We have a number in the budget. That number is the number that’s been discussed with the fire commission, but there are a number of pieces to that equation that still could change, between now and the time we adopt the budget, that could dramatically impact this portion of the budget.”
The city is planning to adopt its budget on Dec. 1.
According to Hulick, several municipalities, including about 80% of the town of Harmony, 5% of the town of Koshkonong, 100% of the town of Milton, and smaller portions of Lima and Johnstown, receive services from the joint fire department. Contracts have been sent to the municipalities with a request that they are signed and returned by Nov. 16, Hulick said.
If any of those municipalities decide to change their service boundaries or opt to go with a different department, the fire commission would need to determine how it would handle the potential shortfalls, Hulick said. Any new calculations would likely affect the city’s budget, he said, adding that he didn’t see any likely scenario in which the city’s contribution would go down.
Potential budget reductions
Hulick offered a list of proposed allocations and funds within the 2021 budget from where the city’s reductions might come, including: capital allocations, which he defined as monies earmarked for improving streets and buildings, and buying equipment; employee relations, which might include wage reductions for unrepresented employees and asking employees to make larger contributions to their healthcare programs; nonprofit allocations, which would involve annual funding amounts awarded to The Gathering Place and The Milton House, and contingency funding, which, Hulick said, has had a fund level of about $50,000 for the last two years.
Looking at monies allocated for capital expenditures, Hulick said the current budget is $254,000. A new list of capital expenditures is still being developed, he said, with a goal of funding some $242,000 worth of identified projects in the coming year. Each year, the city identifies projects with about half of them making the funding list, Hulick said.
Councilmember Theresa Rusch asked about the possibility of reallocating any funds that were not spent in 2020 towards future capital projects.
“It’s possible,” Hulick said, adding that the city saved $25,000 in allocated funds because the Splash Pad was not used. He said the city budgeted for other things that did not come to fruition, like conferences.
“We might be able to purchase things on the list with those funds,” he said.
Councilmember Larry Laehn said he appreciated the efforts made by city staff to maintain a responsible budget, adding “$12,000 is not insurmountable.”
Rusch and Councilmember Ryan Holbrook suggested preserving allocations within the 2021 budget for The Milton House and The Gathering Place, citing lost revenues for both nonprofits brought about by reduced fundraising plans due to COVID-19.
Budget highlights and goals
Looking at highlights from last year, Hulick said the city saw a $27.7 million increase in equalized value over 2019; budgeted expenses increased by 2.73% from 2019 to 2020, and in 2020, over 12.5% of the city’s streets were improved. In 2020, and as calculated within the 2021 draft, the city engaged in no new levy-supported borrowing.
Budget goals for 2021, Hulick said, include balancing the budget, staying within levy limits, qualifying for expenditure restraint, and maintaining city services without reductions.
“General expenses only increased by 1.5%, which is down almost a percent and a quarter from last year,” Hulick said.
In 2020, Milton was the second fastest growing city in Rock County, he said, adding: “Last year, we were the first, so we’ve got our work cut out for us in 2021.”
Levy limits and expenditure restraint
Hulick cited the city’s growth as a contributing factor in the development of the 2021 budget, noting that the city had a percentage increase in equalized value from net new construction of 2.15%, as calculated by the state Department of Revenue, which, he said, equated to $9.2 million in new construction, allowing the city to increase its legal levy limit by $55,427.
Levy limits provide the maximum amount a municipality can implement as a property tax levy on parcels within their boundaries, Hulick said.
According to state statutes, he said, a municipality can increase its levy over the amount levied in the previous year by the percentage increase in equalized value from net new construction.
“If no new construction occurs in your community, then your allowable levy increase is zero,” Hulick said.
“So for $9.2 million in new construction, we can increase our levy by $55,000. Obviously, we are not going to turn that away, but there’s a disproportionateness there,” he said.
The 2021 budget as drafted and without a reduction of at least $12,534, and potentially more, depending on outcomes at the fire department, does not meet state imposed levy limits, Hulick said.
Describing the state’s expenditure restraint program, Hulick said municipalities can qualify for an estimated $100,000 in state aid. Monies awarded apply to the following year’s budget. In Milton, to qualify for expenditure restraint, expenditures in 2021 cannot increase by more than approximately $139,000, Hulick said.
“Every year we want to qualify for the expenditure restraint. Obviously, with the 1.5% increase to expenses, that is not a difficult target to hit this year.”
Said Hulick: “One year we struggle to meet levy limits and the next year we struggle to meet expenditure restraint. Those things are somewhat diametrically opposing and this is one of the years where we can easily meet expenditure restraint, but we are still in a position where we need to do some work in order to meet levy limits.”
In past years, he said, monies awarded through the expenditure restraint program have been used to fund the fire department.
Between 2017 and 2020, the city has received annual expenditure restrain aid awards between $112,000 and $122,000. In 2021, the city is projecting that it will receive approximately $113,000 through the program to be spent in 2022, Hulick said.
The actual amount the city will receive through the program will be known by the end of October, he added.
Tax levy
In developing the 2021 budget, Hulick said, the city will “levy to the max,” at $3,414,057. In 2020, the levy was $3,411,097.
“In essence, in Wisconsin, you either do that or kind of suffer the consequences in future years,” Hulick said, adding that if municipalities don’t use the full amount available, “it’s gone for good.”
City officials will not know the final tax rate until mid-November when the assessment ratio is known, Hulick said, adding; “The city council has no control over the tax rate. The tax rate in an arithmetical output based on equalized value and what our proportionate share is.”
Council will have the next several weeks to discuss necessary budget reductions.
Nonprofits, including The Milton House and The Gathering Place, are scheduled to present funding requests to council on Tuesday, Nov. 4. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17. Both activities are scheduled to be held during regular council meetings.
