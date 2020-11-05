Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The YMCA of Northern Rock County invites everyone in the community to participate in a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
“It’s time to focus on us! Now, more than ever before we need to recharge and refocus,” said YMCA of Northern Rock County President and CEO Angie Bolson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged and isolated us, but now we are ready to get out of the this pandemic rut. The STRONG challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a STRONG family.”
Join the free challenge by visiting their website at ymcajanesville.org/strong-challenge/. Complete the registration form to receive three emails a week filled with motivation, challenges and more. Opt-in to an additional two texts per week for more support. You will also be able to attend the Y six times during the challenge to enjoy swimming, working out and all they have to offer.
Everyone in the community is also invited to workout wherever you are, taking free YMCA live Zoom online classes like Zumba and Yoga. The complete weekly schedule is available at ymcajanesville.org/schedules/live-schedule. You can also participate in a variety of pre-recorded activities at your convenience. Visit the website ymcajanesville.org and learn more about the STRONG challenge and all of the free opportunities.
“It’s the perfect time to take make a change, reenergize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” added Bolson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.