Five Milton area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Brady Jensen, of Milton, a senior. Brady is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Jessica Schwanke, of Milton, a senior. Jessica is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Kaitlyn Shadoski, of Janesville, a sophomore. Kaitlyn is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Megan Kreier, of Janesville, a junior. Megan is a graduate of Milton High School. Seth Boese, of Janesville, a junior. Seth is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Robinson makes list at Vermont
Nicholas Robinson, Class of 2023, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. Robinson from Milton, WI, is in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences .
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Wallace named Prindle Prize winner
Meghan Wallace of Milton has been named a Prindle Prize winner by the Janet Prindle Institute for Ethics at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. The institute awards Prindle Prizes to students whose course projects engaged in ethical inquiry. Prizes are awarded in six categories: humanities; social science; STEM; thesis; FYS; and visual, literary, and performing arts. For the academic year 2019-2020, the Prindle Institute received submissions in the forms of essays, speeches, art projects, research papers, narratives, and more. This academic year, a total of 14 Prindle Prizes have been awarded.
Keller completes Development Program
John Keller of Milton, who is majoring in finance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics.
A total of 57 business majors completed the program, which has been designed to help ensure undergraduate business majors graduate with the career readiness competencies that employers value.
Servin graduates from Bradley University
Devin Servin, son of Brad and Jodi Servin of Milton, graduated May 16, 2020, from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Servin was selected as the 2020 College of Liberal of Arts and Science Outstanding Student – Outstanding Student in History.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Studies Education and High School Education with a 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
