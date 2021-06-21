Nothing is set “in stone” or even brick.
Milton Town Board members last week heard about conceptual plans for two new buildings: a town hall/police station and fire station. It’s yet to be determined if a new fire station would be a satellite station of the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Town Chairman Bryan Meyer at the start of a special town board meeting Thursday said the intent of the meeting was not to make a commitment to the projects, but to look at facility needs.
The town has land to build on after recently purchasing 6 acres near the intersection of East High Street and Highway 59 (across the street from Fertilizer Dealer Supply).
Four representatives from Five Bugles Design, a division of Wendel, presented updated conceptual plans and estimates of probable costs for the two buildings.
Construction of a 19,345-square-foot fire station at $285 per square foot is estimated at $5.5 million. Adding furniture, fixtures, communications and technology, contingencies and other costs, the project is estimated at $7.2 million.
A 12,735-square-foot town hall/police station at $285 per square foot is estimated at $3.6 million. Adding other costs, the estimate is $4.9 million.
Five Bugles Design Director of Emergency Services Robert Krzyzanowski said, “We want to give you a number that we’ll never go over and will just go down from here.”
The cost changes depending on what’s built – what’s needed and the type of materials used in construction, said Krzyzanowski, who again reminded that the plan was a conceptual plan.
Typically, at this point, he said there’s more square footage than needed. In the next design phase, schematic design, they would look to bring the square footage down.
Conceptual plans show the town hall/police station would be on the west side of the new town property and the fire station on the east.
What’s included in conceptual design phase of the town hall/police station?
Laura Eysnogle, project manager with Five Bugles, provided an overview.
The public would enter the town hall lobby after being let in through a secure vestibule. To the left, two customer service windows are shown in office space shared by the town clerk/treasurer, building inspector and assessor. From the lobby, the public also has access to a small conference room (120 square feet) and a large conference room (364 square feet), restrooms and a 2,091-square-foot court room/meeting room/community room.
Meyer said the community room is intended to be shared by the fire department.
Eysnogle said 160 chairs could be set up but expanded to a seating capacity of 200 by adding two rows in front.
If two smaller rooms are desired, the room could be divided using a panel system.
Off to the side of the community room is a 179-square-foot storage room and a separate 120-square-foot storage room devoted to election equipment.
Voters could enter the community room using one door and exit another door either into the lobby or out into the parking lot.
Outside those areas, she said, “the public wouldn’t have access unless they were given access/permission by somebody who was working in the facility.”
Areas for town officials include offices for the town clerk and town chair, a fire safe room, restroom and kitchen/breakroom.
The municipal court has a clerk’s office, judge’s chamber and separate entrance not accessible by the public but also used by other town officials.
The police station includes offices for the chief, sergeant and patrol; patrol equipment storage; evidence intake, processing and storage; file storage, locker room and a restroom/shower room.
Large evidence items can be secured and lawn and grounds equipment can be stored in the garage. Connected to the building and at the back of the property, the garage shows space for five squad cards. The town has two.
“We’re not going to have five squads,” Meyer emphasized.
Looking at the space dedicated for police and court, he said it may seem like there’s a lot of space, but there are statutory requirements and security needs.
What’s included in conceptual design phase of the fire station?
The fire station has a secure vestibule entrance and, as a satellite station, is not designed for the public to have much interaction there.
To the right of the entrance is the watch/communications office, which looks out to the five double-deep apparatus bays, the responding apron and road in front.
To the left of the entryway are offices for the paid-on-call lieutenant and shift lieutenant, a conference room (318 square feet) and general/training storage room.
SIX DORM ROOMS FOR INTERNS
In addition to six dorm rooms, there are six intern off-duty dorm rooms, a study room, two restroom/shower rooms, a kitchen/dining room, exercise room (1,225 square feet) and a residential laundry room.
Town board supervisor Jon Jennings asked Edgerton Fire Chief Randall Pickering why there are six dorm rooms for interns.
Pickering said the proposed staffing model includes three career, one paid-on-call/part-time and one intern.
Each shift would have two interns. Only one would have EMT and Firefighter 1 certifications and could get on truck and respond to calls. First-year interns would be working on their certifications.
The Edgerton Fire Department has a semi-emersion intern program, which means interns are on 24 hours and off 48, or on 48 and off 96. Until Edgerton remodels its facility, Pickering said, “We don’t have space for them to stay when they’re off duty.”
Edgerton is working toward a full-emersion program, which means when interns are off duty, they stay in their dorm. Then if the pager goes off, interns with certifications can get on a truck.
So in essence it’s not one intern available, it’s three, Pickering said. The fact that they live there gives the department two more people and it allows the department to recruit interns from farther away, he said.
Meyer said, “It’s a seed program, it’s an approach to resolving some of the difficulty in recruitment, which is a nationwide problem.”
DECON SPACES
The conceptual plan for the fire station includes spaces for decontamination.
First responders returning from a call enter a gear laundry space where personal protective equipment is placed in a washer-extractor, they then go to the decon hall and to a decon shower to clean their skin. PPE is stored in a locker room.
Pickering asked Five Bugles to comment on the shift related getting gear out of the apparatus bay, which he said a lot of people are used to.
Five Bugles emergency services specialist Jim Schmidt, “We, as fire personnel, have been doing a great job taking care of others but not such a great job taking care of ourselves, our own personnel. There have been many studies that have identified firefighters as being at a higher risk of different types of cancers because of their exposure to the carcinogens that are always in a post-fire or in a fire atmosphere when they go into a burning building.”
He said the trend over the past 10 years, maybe a little less than that has been to have a decontamination process to systematically remove carcinogens from PPE and from the firefighters themselves.
“Having this really has become an industry standard,” Schmidt said.
Eysnogle added keeping the gear out of the apparatus bay helps keep it clean and away from UV light, which extends the life of the equipment.
Parking areas are designated for police/town hall, public parking (shared with the fire station) and fire department parking.
The documents presented June 17 can be found at https://townofmiltonrc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Fire-Station-Town-Hall-Police-department-potential-plans.pdf