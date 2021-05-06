The Red Hawks scored 11 runs the final two innings — including a grand slam from Luke Hessenauer — as Milton earned a Badger South victory over Madison Edgewood Wednesday, May 5, on the road.
Hessenauer’s late-inning homer accounted for four of his game-high seven RBIs.
The Red Hawks trailed 3-1 heading into the sixth inning before Milton plated six runs. The Hawks added on five more in the seventh and the Crusaders also scored five in the bottom of the final inning to bring it to 12-9.
Ian Lilla scored three times out of the leadoff spot and also collected two hits as well as an RBI. Charlie Terrill scored twice and also picked up a hit and RBI. Ashton Goll recorded two runs to go along with two hits.
