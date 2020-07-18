Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) Commissioners Mark Meyer, from left, Mike Shumaker, Kerry Hull and Board Chairman Al Sweeney prepare for an outdoor meeting held July 16 in Edgerton's Race Track Park. Town of Koshkonong Chairman Bill Burlingame, at right, who is also running for an open seat on the RKLD board, was among eight members of the public who attended the meeting. The park is the venue chosen for this year's annual meeting, scheduled for Aug. 15. The meeting will open with a public hearing about the annual budget at 10 a.m. Voter registration tables will open at 8:30 a.m. Challenger Michael Hart, Edgerton, is also running for one of two open seats held by incumbents Steve Proud and Jim Bowers.