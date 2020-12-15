Carolers on horseback 2
Larry Schultz of Milton drives a carriage led by Chicker, 10, in the parking lot of Milton Senior Living. With him is Joe Link of Milton. Next to them is Joe’s wife, Linda, on Pete, a black Arabian, 30. Chicker is half-Arabian, Morgan Percheron. The two-wheel road cart was made by Frey Carriage Works in Columbus. Schultz traded a painting in exchange for it.

If you want to drop off greeting cards for every resident at Milton’s assisted living facilities, a good estimate is 40 cards for Milton Senior Living and 12 cards for The Heartwarming House.

The Milton Courier called both on Tuesday and got these numbers.

Remember due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can drop off cards outside but you cannot go into the buildings.

Milton Senior Living

600 W. Sunset Drive

Milton, WI 53563

The Heartwarming House

238 E. Madison Ave.

Milton, WI 53563

