If you want to drop off greeting cards for every resident at Milton’s assisted living facilities, a good estimate is 40 cards for Milton Senior Living and 12 cards for The Heartwarming House.
The Milton Courier called both on Tuesday and got these numbers.
Remember due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can drop off cards outside but you cannot go into the buildings.
Milton Senior Living
600 W. Sunset Drive
Milton, WI 53563
The Heartwarming House
238 E. Madison Ave.
Milton, WI 53563
