As the extended cold streak continues, Alliant Energy offers tips to stay warm and safe while reducing energy usage:
• Turn your thermostat down at night and when you’re away.
• Open shades during the day to let the sun come in. Close the shades at night to help retain heat.
• Seal windows and block drafts around doorways.
• Turn off fans. Kitchen and bath ventilating fans can blow out heated air if they are left on.
• Keep garage doors closed.
• Limit opening exterior doors.
• Make sure air vents and radiators are not blocked or obstructed.
• Keep the intake and exhaust clear of ice and snow.
• Do not use your oven or a grill to heat your home.
Customers needing support to help pay their bill should call 211 or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for details about available options, including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Hometown Care Energy Fund.
Customers are also encouraged to track their energy usage through My Account. By setting up usage alerts, customers get notified when they use a specific amount of energy and avoid surprises on their bills.
While demand for natural gas has increased, Alliant Energy is projecting sufficient supply to meet the needs of natural gas and electric customers.
As customers use more energy to heat their homes during the cold snap, heating bills are likely to increase.
Alliant Energy offers additional energy saving suggestions at alliantenergy.com/energyefficiency and powerhousetv.com. More safety information is available at alliantenergy.com/safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.