The Janesville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public input on Bicycling and Walking for its five-year update to the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP is crucial to maintaining the Janesville Area’s eligibility for competitive federal and state funding for transportation improvements such as road reconstruction and off-road trails.
The MPO performs federally mandated planning and programming requirements in order for the city and surrounding municipalities within in the planning area to remain eligible for federal highway, bicycle, and transit funding. Janesville’s Planning Division coordinates the functions of the MPO.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Janesville is hosting public engagement virtually. The online participation format (https://janesville.mysocialpinpoint.com/bike-ped-plan-update) includes the following interactive methods:
An Interactive Map – share your thoughts on proposed future trails, safety concerns, or anything else regarding bicycle and pedestrian travel in the Janesville Area.
Fiscal Prioritization Exercise – share your thoughts and ideas on how funds should be allocated on transportation projects in this brief survey.
Planned Trail Priority Rankings – share your ideas on which future off-roadtrails should be prioritized in the Janesville Area.
Interested residents may also give comments via email at browna@ci.janesville.wi.us, by phone (608) 755-3095, or by mail to the address listed below:
ATTN: Alexander Brown
18 N. Jackson Street
Third Floor
Janesville, WI 53548
For more information on the Long-Range Transportation Plan or the MPO, please contact Alexander Brown, MPO Coordinator, at (608) 755-3095 or browna@ci.janesville.wi.us.
