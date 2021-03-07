Adams Publishing Group
In a game featuring 11 lead changes and eight ties, the top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) women’s basketball team got a season-high 20 points from freshman Kaitlyn Shadoski (Janesville) to defeat second-seeded Edgewood 66-58 in the NACC Tournament Divisional Final on Saturday inside the Recreation Complex, Milwaukee.
WLC will face Benedictine University (6-0) from the South Division and travel to Lisle, Illinois, for the NACC Tournament Final on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m. Live coverage links will be available at WLCSports.com.
Shadoski is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference began its first season of competition in the fall of 2006, then known as the Northern Athletics Conference. The conference consists of 13 private colleges and universities from the shared-border states of Illinois and Wisconsin, all of which are NCAA Division III members.
