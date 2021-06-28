Fireworks!

If you are looking for things to do to celebrate the Fourth of July, here are a few:

Thursday, July 1:

6-8 p.m. –

  • Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)

Proceeds from the event support the Milton Marlins Scholarship fund. To sign up, a link can be found on the Facebook pages for Milton Marlins USA and Rec Swimming, or Friends of Milton Pool. Questions can be directed to Alisa Arndt, alisaarndt@yahoo.com.

Friday, July 2:

3 p.m. –

  • Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)

4 p.m. –

  • Carnival & food trucks open

5 p.m. –

  • Carnival unlimited wrist band (5-9 p.m.)

5 p.m. –

  • Beer tent opens

6 p.m. –

  • Lil’ Lions Bike Parade

6 p.m. –

  • Sunset Strip, an ‘80s glam/hairband tribute band from Rockford

9 p.m. –

  • Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth

Saturday, July 3:

8 a.m. –

  • Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)

11 a.m. –

  • Carnival & food trucks open

5 p.m. –

  • Beer tent opens

6 p.m. –

  • The Britins, a Beatles tribute band from Milwaukee

9 p.m. –

  • Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth

Sunday, July 4th:

8 a.m. –

  • Optimist Run. The 39th Milton Optimists’ Independence Day Run/Walk will have a rolling start from Milton High School, 114 W. High St. Start times are 8 a.m. for 10K walkers, 8:30 a.m. for 10K runners and 8:35 a.m. for 1-mile walkers/runners. Bib pickup is 7 to 8:15 a.m. at registration (no early pickup).
  • 1

1 a.m. –

  • Carnival opens

Noon –

  • Madison Avenue street closure for parade

1 p.m. –

  • Parade on Madison Avenue (From Milton West Elementary, turning right onto Hilltop Drive and ending at Municipal Drive)

4 p.m. –

  • Food trucks open

5 p.m. – B

  • eer tent opens

6 p.m. –

  • Rainbow Bridge (Area favorite with country, rock and everything from oldies to pop)

8 p.m. (dark) –

  • Fireworks by Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville

9 p.m. – Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth

