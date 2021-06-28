If you are looking for things to do to celebrate the Fourth of July, here are a few:
Thursday, July 1:
6-8 p.m. –
- Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)
Proceeds from the event support the Milton Marlins Scholarship fund. To sign up, a link can be found on the Facebook pages for Milton Marlins USA and Rec Swimming, or Friends of Milton Pool. Questions can be directed to Alisa Arndt, alisaarndt@yahoo.com.
Friday, July 2:
3 p.m. –
- Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)
4 p.m. –
- Carnival & food trucks open
5 p.m. –
- Carnival unlimited wrist band (5-9 p.m.)
5 p.m. –
- Beer tent opens
6 p.m. –
- Lil’ Lions Bike Parade
6 p.m. –
- Sunset Strip, an ‘80s glam/hairband tribute band from Rockford
9 p.m. –
- Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth
Saturday, July 3:
8 a.m. –
- Milton Mile Swim at Lieder Family Pool (Milton High School)
11 a.m. –
- Carnival & food trucks open
5 p.m. –
- Beer tent opens
6 p.m. –
- The Britins, a Beatles tribute band from Milwaukee
9 p.m. –
- Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth
Sunday, July 4th:
8 a.m. –
- Optimist Run. The 39th Milton Optimists’ Independence Day Run/Walk will have a rolling start from Milton High School, 114 W. High St. Start times are 8 a.m. for 10K walkers, 8:30 a.m. for 10K runners and 8:35 a.m. for 1-mile walkers/runners. Bib pickup is 7 to 8:15 a.m. at registration (no early pickup).
- 1
1 a.m. –
- Carnival opens
Noon –
- Madison Avenue street closure for parade
1 p.m. –
- Parade on Madison Avenue (From Milton West Elementary, turning right onto Hilltop Drive and ending at Municipal Drive)
4 p.m. –
- Food trucks open
5 p.m. – B
- eer tent opens
6 p.m. –
- Rainbow Bridge (Area favorite with country, rock and everything from oldies to pop)
8 p.m. (dark) –
- Fireworks by Spectrum Pyrotechnics Inc. of Reeseville
9 p.m. – Versatile DJ / Photobooth / Mirror Booth