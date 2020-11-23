The Joint Fire Commission moved a half step closer to “a functional merger” at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The commission’s attorney reviewed an addendum to a document (a memorandum of understanding) outlining shared administration between the Janesville and Milton and Milton Township fire departments.
Overall, as Line 9 of the addendum states, the purpose of the addendum is to vest in the fire chief the power and authority allowed by law to govern, manage, structure, restructure, and direct the operations, command, and personnel of the Milton fire department.
Melissa Brooke Joos from Collins & Henderson, LLP Law Firm in Beloit represents the fire commission. Joos reviewed the addendum on behalf of the commission and will make revisions in three areas. One will make sure capital expenditures are brought before the commission.
After Joos makes the revisions, commission chair Jon Jennings and commission member Bill Wilson will review them. The document will then be presented to the town and city for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.