For some patients, hearing their health care provider say it’s time to schedule a colonoscopy can bring about different reactions, including worry or fear.
SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Janesville East General Surgeon Tabitha Ongstad says that neither of those feelings need to come into play regarding this vital preventative screening.
“Colonoscopies are so worth having done, because if there is cancer it can often be caught in its early – and more treatable – stage,” Ongstad said. “Preventative screening isn’t painful, and it can save your life.”
Also known as colon cancer, bowel cancer or rectal cancer, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that 52,980 deaths will occur this year due to colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum, which are part of the digestive tract. Most colorectal cancers begin as a growth, or a polyp, on the inner lining of the colon or rectum.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer can include a change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain, severe constipation, finding blood in stool, weakness or fatigue.
“It is so much easier for people to have preventative care, like a colonoscopy, than to not and later end up needing surgery or cancer treatment,” Ongstad said.
Colonoscopies are one of the best tools available for detecting colorectal cancer. Although there are some social stigmas regarding the procedure, there really doesn’t need to be.
It is estimated that 104,270 cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year. The rate of diagnosis has dropped overall since the mid-1980s, and a major component of this is thought to be the success of preventative screenings.
Many lifestyle factors have been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer, including being overweight or obese; physical inactivity; diets that are high in red meat/processed meats; smoking; and moderate-to-heavy alcohol use.
Individuals should speak with their primary care provider to determine the age at which they should begin colorectal cancer screenings. Generally, screening begins at age 45-50, though screening may begin earlier and more frequently for those who:
- Have a history of colorectal cancer or adenomatous polyps.
- Have personal history of chronic inflammatory bowel disease.
- Have family history of colorectal cancer or polyps.
- Have history of hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes.
- Have history of radiation to the abdomen or pelvic area.
Should a patient feel that a colonoscopy is not right for them, they may discuss alternative forms of colorectal cancer screenings, such as testing stool for blood or abnormal DNA.
For additional information or to establish care with an SSM Health provider, visit ssmhealth.com.
