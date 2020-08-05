“Dandelion,” a recently rescued broad-winged hawk is new among birds living at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Milton, and will be used as an education ambassador, according to Dianne Moller, the center’s director and founder.
The hawk, nicknamed “Dandy,” was found July 13, limping on the ground at Rock River Leisure Estates, Newville, by camper Hannah Bruner and her son, Moller said.
Upon his rescue, the now 10-month-old baby bird was found “covered in black flies,” Moller said, which may have caused him to jump prematurely from his nest. After a veterinarian’s examination, it was determined that Dandy had a fractured pelvis likely resulting from his fall.
“Because of the nature of his injury, he will remain at Hoo’s Woods as an education ambassador for the broad-winged hawk,” Moller said, adding that in her 22 years of raptor rehabilitation, this is the first baby broad-winged hawk admitted to her facility.
Broad-winged hawks are the smallest “buteo hawk” in North America, Moller said, noting that they are sometimes called “the whistling hawk” because of their call. Blue Jays can imitate the sound, she said.
Broad-winged hawks stand between 13 and 16 inches tall, weigh between 10 and 15 ounces, and have a wingspan of about 32 inches, Moller said. Females are about one-third larger than males, she said.
The breed typically nests in woodlands throughout eastern North America to eastern Texas and Canada.
Broad-winged hawks typically nest in dense woods more commonly in eastern and northern Wisconsin, she added.
“This hawk made bird watching famous. Thousands of birders gather to watch the annual fall migration of broad-winged hawks. They start in September in New England, traveling down the Appalachian ridges on their way to their wintering grounds in South America. This common hawk is famous for migrating in groups, called “kettles,” generally utilizing updrafts along mountain ridges. They are reluctant to cross open water. The Great Lakes create good viewing spots in both fall (Lake Erie) and spring (Lake Ontario). During the last six days in September, typically over 700,000 broad-wings pass over Corpus Christi, Texas,” Moller said.
Dandy got his name because when he arrived at the center, his head had downy white feathers which made him look like a dandelion, Moller said. He has since molted and now has brown feathers.
Dandy, along with the center’s other education raptor species, will be presented to the public as part of Hoo’s Wood’s educational programming.
“We receive no government funding and rely on public donations, Moller said, adding that the cost to feed Dandy is about $3 per day, and he can live to be 15 to 20 years old. To learn more about Hoo’s Woods, its programs and wildlife rehabilitation, visit www.hooswoods.org. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 21, Milton, WI, 53563.
