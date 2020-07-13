The City of Milton Common Council and Plan Commission conducting the following business during each board’s meeting, both of which were held July 7:
Phase 2 guidelines and the renting of public parks approved
Council approved following guidelines as established by the Rock County Public Health Department when renting space within the city’s public parks.
The city of Milton entered into Phase 2 of its COVID-19-related reopening plan June 16. At that time, according to City Administrator Al Hulick, rentals of park pavilions within the city became available to the public. Renting park space within parks, in part or its entirety, however, was not addressed within the city’s reopening plan, he wrote in a July 7 memo to council.
Hulick noted that the Rock County Public Health Department recently created guidelines addressing “preparation and planning for potential sports and extracurricular activities as related to COVID-19 conditions in the community.”
Guidelines recommend each identified sport have a written plan. Hulick proposed mirroring the county guidelines when renting park facilities. The Milton school district plans to follow the county guidelines and will provide renters with a written agreement stating they understand and plan to comply with the guidelines when renting facilities, Hulick wrote.
Fines set for violations concerning domestic animals in the cemetery
Council approved a schedule of forfeitures to accompany an ordinance approved last June prohibiting domestic animals in Milton Cemetery on Janesville Street. The cemetery is owned and operated by the city. Two other cemeteries within the city, Milton Junction and St. Mary cemeteries, are privately owned and do not fall under the city’s jurisdiction, Hulick noted last year when the ordinance was approved.
Forfeitures for violations within Milton Cemetery are as follows: First offense, $98.80; second offense, $224.80, and third offense, $313.
Gathering Place outdoor venue site plan approved
The Plan Commission approved a site plan submitted by The Gathering Place to build a $1 million outdoor venue, which they plan to call “The Gathering Green,” according to previous reporting in the Milton Courier.
The venue will be located on two acres behind the indoor facility, 715 Campus Street, and will feature a pavilion, concession stand, restrooms and paved walking trail.
Addressing commissioners, The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher said fundraising for the project is already underway and he hoped there would be “action on the site soon.”
Storage facility approved for Evonik
The Plan Commission approved a site plan, with the addition of two trees, for a new storage facility for Evonik Chemical Company, 337 Vincent Street. The company purchased Air Products in 2016 for $3.8 billion, according to previous reporting in the Milton Courier.
According to Director of Public Works Howard Robinson, the company plans to build a 1,872-square-foot storage shed at 303 Vincent Street to house equipment and chemical supplies used in their process.
Nothing larger than what can be stored in five-gallon containers will be placed in the storage facility, Robinson said. The building will be located to the southwest and behind the current lab building, Robinson said, adding: “and not close to the residential that is currently there.”
Construction is anticipated to begin this summer, Robinson said. The company has a conditional use permit for the entire site, he said. An addition of two trees would be required as landscaping around the new building, he added. The property is zoned M-2, Robinson wrote in a memo to the commission.
TLC Restorations building to receive siding
The Plan Commission approved a site plan for TLC Restorations allowing siding to be placed on a building at 133 Parkview Drive.
In a memo to the commission, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson noted that the property is zoned B-3 and therefore requires a building permit and site plan approval before work can commence. The building will receive brown siding, Robinson wrote.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the building, known as the former “Mary Groomer” building, was included within a previous site plan submitted by TLC Restorations several years ago. The siding, Hulick said, was an “interim step” taken by the company as it continues to flesh out plans to rebuild the structure’s “front half.”
As the building is today, without siding, it is in violation of city ordinances, Hulick said.
