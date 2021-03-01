My grandpa is a very important person in my life. He is important in my life because he teaches me lots of things, goes with me lots of places, and helps me achieve my goals.
We were playing football one day with my cousins, and I struggled to catch the football. I wanted to learn how to catch the ball. The next day my grandpa worked with me on catching and kicking. I got pretty good at it about 10 minutes into playing catch with my grandpa. Then my grandpa said, “Ryley, you run and I’ll throw the ball to you as you run.”
“Ok,” I replied, scared that I wouldn’t catch the ball. The next day when we were playing football again I caught a bunch of footballs and scored lots of touchdowns!
Another time my grandpa helped me was when I needed to work on pitching. I then went up to my grandpa and asked, “Can you pitch with me?”
“Yes, of course!” my grandpa replied.
My grandpa even got all the catching gear on, we then pitched for a long time.
Also another time my brother Keegan and I went hunting during youth hunt. My brother and I hunt in different spots and my dad was going hunting with my brother. My grandpa was kind enough to give up lots of his time to go hunting with me. We ended up having a very fun time and quite the adventure when we were hunting, and will remember it forever.
All these examples of me with my grandpa show how kind and selfless my grandpa is. They also show how my grandpa will always think of others before he thinks of himself.
