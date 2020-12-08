Collaborating local non-profits are partnering to present a virtual discussion focused on social justice and current events.
View From the Margin: Life in the Non-Majority will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, via Zoom.
Experiencing life in Rock County communities provides multiple opportunities for feeling included or excluded. Two local residents will present the male perspective of the struggle faced by people who are not in the majority in the United States, but are in the global majority. Regardless of religion and ethnicities, they were able to empower themselves and move forward stronger than ever.
Ibrahim Jitmoud is an imam at the Muslim Dawa Circle in Janesville. He and his family reside in Janesville and helped found the Dawa Circle in 2015.
Assad Mirza is a Milton resident. He was born in Pakistan, moving to the states when he was 18. His passion is to help people better understand the challenges and joys of differences.
Action steps to promote inclusion will be provided during the discussion.
Registration required. Visit any of the partner Facebook pages for the link. This is a virtual event and will be recorded. The recording will be available on the HPL YouTube channel the week after the program.
This discussion is presented by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, YWCA of Rock County, the Beloit NAACP Branch 3251, Hedberg Public Library, Community Action Inc. Rock & Walworth Counties, and UW-Madison, Division of Extension Rock County.
