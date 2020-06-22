The City of Milton Common Council approved June 16 moving into Phase 2 of its reopening plan. The Rock County Public Health Department made the decision to move into Phase 2 of its three-phase reopening plan on June 10.
The city’s reopening plan was approved on June 3. The 15-page plan outlines three phases for reopening city-operated facilities and the “triggers” or actions that initiate a move between each phase.
Council also approved on June 16 two revisions made to the city’s plan, including changes in staffing capacities at public facilities and to the process through which park pavilions will be rented.
While the county and the city have moved into Phase 2 of their respective plans, long-term care facilities, and senior centers, like The Gathering Place, continue to operate under protocols developed in Phase 1.
Phase 2 guidelines at the county level recommend restricting private gatherings and congregations of people using outdoor playgrounds to 25. Social distancing practices remain advised.
Moving into Phase 2
In his memo, Hulick noted six advancements initiated as part of the city’s Phase 2 reopening initiative. They are:
• The reopening of public park restrooms which will be cleaned daily. Signage at park restrooms will inform users about the frequency of cleanings.
• The resumption of park pavilion and Community House rentals, with guidance from city staff requesting that gatherings are limited to 25 people or less. The facilities will be available every other day, Hulick wrote, to allow time in between uses for cleaning and ventilating. Tables will be limited to five within each venue.
• City hall and police department lobbies have reopened to the public.
• The city’s Public Works lobby has reopened to the public.
• The city’s public library, which has its own five-step reopening plan, has opened in a limited capacity to the public.
• Staff at each city facility will be limited to 50% of its capacity.
The Rock County Plan
Within the city’s plan, the Rock County plan is cited as offering guidance for phased reopening of businesses and activities within the county.
Using a “data dashboard,” the county plan identifies metrics that should be met before various business sectors and members of the community can move into subsequent phases.
The county plan uses metrics based on Federal Gating Criteria and Core State Preparedness Responsibilities developed as Guidelines for Opening Up America Again and issued by the White House April 16.
Metrics are broken into three categories: symptoms, cases and hospitals. In order to move into a new phase, symptoms and cases must show, within a 14-day period, a downward trajectory of influenza-like illness, COVID-like syndrome cases, documented cases and positive tests as a percentage of total tests in a state or region. Hospitals in the state or region must be able to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers must be in place.
City of Milton Phases
Consistent with Rock County’s reopening plan, the city of Milton will review its reopening plan and phases every 14 days. The plan includes some flexibility and variance depending on circumstances at the time of decision-making. The situation is fluid, the plan states, and can change as new information is determined and shared.
At least through Phase 2, city employees will be asked to maintain physical distancing of six feet, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer especially after touching frequently used items and surfaces, avoid touching their face and cough or sneeze into their elbow, stay home if they feel ill and regularly sanitize work spaces and high-traffic areas.
Looking at Phase 2, the trigger for the city to enter this phase was the announcement from the county that it has reopened into Phase 2.
Phase 2
Once Phase 2 is triggered:
• City employees will return to work at their job sites. Offices will be staffed at 50% capacity with some remote work continuing to accommodate staffing restrictions.
• City council and its committees, boards and commissions, will resume in-person meetings which will be open to the public “as long as physical distancing can be maintained and the number of people recommended to be allowed at public gatherings has increased to 50.” (County recommendations currently remain at 25.)
• City hall, police department and public works lobbies will reopen to the public and hold regular hours.
• Park bathrooms will be opened and sanitized. Goodrich Square Splash Pad will remain closed.
• Park pavilion and Community House rentals will resume. Renters will be asked to limit gatherings to 25. The facilities will be open every other day to allow time for cleanings.
Phase 3
Phase 3 within the city’s plan is triggered when the county announces that it will reopen into Phase 3.
Once Phase 3 is triggered:
• All city employees will return to their job sites and work schedules that were in place before the Safer at Home order was issued.
• City council and its committees, boards and commissions, will resume in-person meetings without restrictions placed on physical distancing or number of people in attendance.
• A traditional rental process for park pavilions and the Community House will resume, returning to that which was in place before the Safer at Home order was issued.
• The Goodrich Square Splash Pad will reopen.
