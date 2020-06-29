Drive-thru job fairs are being offered noon-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 in Janesville, Beloit and Monroe.
The three locations include the Janesville Mall (near the old J.C. Penney parking lot), 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville; the Beloit Public Library near the Eclipse Center (in the Blackhawk Tech tent), 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit; and the parking lot of the Blackhawk Tech campus, 210 4th Ave, Monroe.
There is no cost for companies and businesses to provide a one-page recruitment flyer in packets being assembled for the event. Fliers are due by July 8 at 4 p.m. and can be printed on one or both sides of an 8.5-by-11-inch page or smaller. It can include the company name, location and logo; available positions; how to apply; details about the company benefits and/or wages; what makes the company special and services or products provided; and contact information is a job seeker would like to reach out to the company. The flyer must include the company’s equal opportunity statement.
Each car attending the event will be given one bag by staff wearing gloves and masks.
For the Janesville and Beloit events, 600 flyers are needed. For the Janesville/Beloit event, flyers can be dropped off at the BTC Central Campus, attention Colleen Koerth, Workforce Division.
For Monroe, 150 flyers are needed. For Monroe, they can be dropped off at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce office at 1505 9th St.
While the majority of Wisconsin’s Job Centers remain closed, including those in the SWWD’s six-county district, members of the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (WWDA)’s 11 districts have developed this statewide initiative.
Persons or companies having questions or needing more information can contact SWWDB Business Services Coordinator Gail Graham at (608) 295-4887, g.graham@swwdb.org for the Janesville and Beloit events, or for the Green County event Matt Urban at (608) 329-8202, murban@blackhawk.edu.
