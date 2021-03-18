The Milton school board candidate forum, hosted by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, was held virtually this year. Five out of six candidates attended. Four seats will be filled in the April election.
Seats up for election include those of incumbents Board President Joe Martin, owner and operator of Martin Farms; Dave Holterman, a vice president at First Community Bank; and Jennifer Johns, community development director for Mercyhealth. Brian Kvapil is not seeking re-election.
Also running for election are Leslie Hubert, whose work has focused on civics education; Sherri Shaw, a real estate agent, and Jay Williams, assistant operations manager at GoRiteway.
Moderator Jim Lyke said Shaw was unable to participate in the forum due to a work commitment.
The forum can be seen on the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.
The candidates gave opening and closing statements and had 2 minutes to respond to questions. Here is one of the questions they were asked:
What is one recent decision that you believe the school board handled well and one that you believe should have been handled differently?
According to Hubert, one decision the board handled well: bringing students back to school in person.
(Editor’s note: 4K-6 had the option of learning in person all school year. The board recently voted to bring grades 7-12 back in person starting April 5.)
“Despite everything that was happening in this last year, they worked well with what they had,” she said. “As mentioned before, the technology certainly helped. We didn’t know what was going to happen and we certainly adapted for sure.”
According to Hubert, one thing the board can do better moving forward: “Communication. Communicating with all different groups in our community – speaking not just to parents of students but community members – they pay taxes here and we need to keep them informed by utilizing all aspects, not just our website, which is every well done but and not just Facebook.”
She suggested having listening sessions and going out and speaking to the community.
According to Johns, one decision the board handled well: Bringing the students back face-to-face five days a week.
“As decision I felt was wrong,” she said, “I’m not to judge my fellow board members – I respect the decisions that they make.”
If her decision is not the same as others, that’s ok, she said.
“I’m not going to say that we’ve done something wrong in the last six months,” she said.
Instead of speaking about a single decision, Martin said he thought most of the decisions made relative to the COVID-19 pandemic were handled “as well as could be.”
“We found a balance and we had a team approach between the administrators and the board to solve whatever the issue was,” he said.
What could have been handled differently?
Martin said the decision to change elementary school boundaries was “rolled out a little abruptly.”
“It did cause some concern among the community, particularly among the elementary parents,” he said. “We had to take a step back and gather input and implement our solution a little bit more slowly. I think we could have done a better job if we’d have flipped that around and gotten input from the parents before we made the change. As it turns out, we did use their input and modify the change we made.”
In the end, he said, “I think we did achieve the result we were looking for.”
One decision that went well, according to Holterman: Milton Forward, the district’s plan for a return to instruction.
He said administration and staff did a good job putting together a scenario, getting parental feedback, then being able to fill in the blanks of what that meant based on how many students would physically be in school at any given time.
What could have been handled differently?
Holterman said he would have liked to bring students back to buildings (4K-6 entirely and 7-12 hybrid) sooner in January.
But, he said the decision was right based on the public health recommendations the board had at the time the decision was made.
And, he said elementary school boundaries could have been delivered better.
Williams agreed with the decision to bring students back face to face.
The decision he doesn’t agree with is canceling fall sports (and having an alternate fall season).
“There was a lot of teams that actually played and nothing happened with the kids,” he said.
From freshmen up not playing, he said, “it was rough on the kids.”
The three candidates who earn the most votes will be elected to a three-year term. The fourth-highest vote recipient will be elected to a one-year term. The one shortened term completes the three-year term cycle for a board seat that was vacated earlier this year.
