William “Grandpa Bill” Becker is known regionally as a friendly, unassuming town of Fulton farmer who grows and sells pumpkins and gourds, but he’s also done some traveling, albeit during wartime, and he was wounded in Vietnam.
Veterans Day, for him. he said, is a reminder of his good fortune. Surrounded by family and friends, on a farm that’s been in his family for five generations, this is what life is all about, he said.
Others were not as lucky, among them, his father’s brother, Clarance Becker, who died in the Korean War.
Over the years, he said, the conduit, if not symbol, of his good fortune and dedication to family has become the pumpkin.
“I like being ‘Grandpa Bill,’” he said.
Five generations of farming
Long before his association with pumpkins, Bill Becker was a boy growing up in Fulton.
Born on April 1, 1951, Bill said: “I’m Bill the Third,” noting that his grandfather, father, and his son, all have the same name. His great-grandfather established the over-130-acre farm in 1896.
Today, son, Bill the Fourth, farms all but 4 acres which Grandpa Bill owns and uses to grow pumpkins.
Remembering the earlier years of farming, Grandpa Bill said: “We raised tobacco in 1999, and we milked cows untill the ‘60s, we raised hogs next and then we rented out the land. My son bought his portion in the mid 1990s.”
Today, the original farmhouse is gone and both Grandpa Bill and his wife, Vickie, and his son and his family, live in homes that were built more recently on the property. His son grows corn and hay and raises pigs and turkeys.
Remembering the farm and his childhood, Grandpa Bill said: “It was a good place to grow up. Them are the days you miss. The farm was fun. Wisconsin had the change of seasons, so life on the farm was always different. It was always nice, and we always had family things to do.”
Bill graduated from Milton High School in 1969. He enlisted in the US Army that summer.
“I thought I’d get drafted to tell you the truth, so I thought I’d just get it out of the way,” he said.
From Fulton to Vietnam
For young Bill the Third, a period of training began. He was sent to Fort Campbell in Kentucky for eight weeks, and then to Fort Polk in Louisiana. He returned home for 30-day leaves in-between training assignments to see his family. After his time at Fort Polk, he was a private first class in the infantry. He took leave for 30 days and was next sent to the Panama Canal Zone, assigned to guard the canal and complete advanced jungle training, he said.
Not quite a year later, he signed up for duty in Vietnam, saying: “Well, I just thought, that’s what my training was for, so I volunteered.”
Grandpa Bill was 19 when he landed, in 1970, in Cameron Bay. He was assigned to the I Corps Tactical Zone, the northern region of South Vietnam, as part of the US 23rd (Americal) Infantry Division.
The Americal Division went to the DMZ (demilitarized zone), Bill said. As a part of Charlie Company with the 5th and 46th, he said, he was sent to a base south of the DMZ and from there, he and the company of about 12 soldiers were sent on search and search and destroy missions.
The company would be dropped by helicopter into combat zones and missions would last a few days to a few weeks, Bill said.
“I was there for a few weeks and we were out on patrol, it was a company-sized mission, and we were going up and around some elephant grass and there was a clearing, and it was surrounded by one-man fox holes, which was something the NVA (North Vietnam Army) did, so we started splitting up to go around it, but our squad leader went to the center and he set off a booby trap,” Bill said.
While nobody was killed, all the members of the company were wounded, he said, adding that he was hit in the shoulder.
“I was looking at my ‘Boonie pack.’ I was bending down and putting it down and that’s when the explosion happened. If I would have been standing up, it would have done me in,” Bill said.
While he described wounds as “light,” he said, “they medivaced us out. Most of us, we couldn’t carry packs so they put us on light duty until we healed. It was enough to get us out of the war, but not enough to send us home,” he said.
After light duty while they healed, Bill was assigned guard duty on firebases, he said.
His tour in Vietnam lasted 11 months and 23 days. He left Vietnam in 1971, he said, and returned stateside, first to Fort Riley in Kansas, and then to Fort Louis in Washington. Both assignments included training. He was discharged from the Army in 1973.
A return to his roots
Bill married Vickie, the daughter of his parents' friends, in 1974, he said. The two had met early while attending family and social events, and while Bill was on leave before going to Vietnam, he and Vickie attended an event at the UAW Union Hall in Janesville. The two began talking, Bill said, which led to a courtship after he returned from Vietnam.
Today, the couple has four adult children, six grandchildren, ranging in age from 7 to 18, and a great-grandson, who is an infant, Bill said.
Upon his return to Wisconsin, Bill said he worked in Edgerton at a company that manufactured semi trailers and on the family farm. Soon after his return, he learned General Motors was hiring and began a 34-year career in the company’s paint department, retiring when the plant closed in 2008, he said.
The family lived in several rented homes in Milton and a rented farmhouse in Fulton before returning to the family land in 2009, Bill said. Soon after, he picked up a few packets of pumpkins seeds, thinking he’d grow them as a hobby.
“Over the years, the kids would say: ‘Dad, you ought to sell them,’ so one year I put a wagon in the driveway and it just seemed to snowball from there,” Bill said, adding that while it was hard to remember exactly when he began selling pumpkins, he thinks it was in 2010.
Word spread about his pumpkins, according to Bill, after his son, Bill, said, “Dad, you got to do some advertising,” and that’s where the “Grandpa Bill” part came in, he said.
“It comes from the kids naming me that. They made me do it,” he added.
After constructing a "Grandpa Bill" Facebook page, people began coming from as far away as Illinois. They called him Grandpa Bill, Bill said, adding: “I am a grandpa and I am Bill.”
With one wagon parked by the road, Bill said, it got so busy that people began parking in the road. This year, he said, he placed three wagons full of pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks and hay further into his driveway, to help alleviate that problem.
He sells mostly on the honor system, he said, but he also enjoys going out to greet customers and learning about them.
Describing pumpkin popularity, he said, when he started selling, he might have sold 150 pumpkins each fall, and now, he sells over 1,000.
“I thought this year, with the pandemic, people would be gun shy, but they just wanted to get out and put out pumpkins and corn stalks, and it made them happy. It was great,” he said.
Bill said farm life and family are the things that make his life happy. When folks visit, kids ask if they can see the pigs, and people enjoy the fresh air, atmosphere and the product. They come from Whitewater, northern Wisconsin, Illinois, Janesville, Milton and the suburbs of Elkhorn, Bill said.
“It’s nice. People can relate to me. I’m kind of easy going. My grandkids like that I’m known as Grandpa Bill. They think I should play Santa Claus,” Bill said.
The meaning of Veterans Day
Said Bill: “The older grandkids know about my experiences in the service. I tell them when they ask. If they want to know a certain aspect, I tell them, but I don’t elaborate. I have friends and I know other guys who had it a hell of a lot harder than I did.”
On Veterans Day, he said, “the older grandkids text and say, ‘happy Veterans Day.’ I think they are proud of my service.”
Bill paused with emotion. Then, he said, about kids, soldiers and service: “I think they ought to know about it. A lot of people have died. It is important that the next generations know what happened. You think about World War I and II, and Korea, a lot of people came before us.
“When I think of Veterans Day, I think of my uncle. The Becker-Godfrey Post, we had it because of him. He was not as lucky as me.”
He lifted his head, his bright countenance returned, and he began again to talk about pumpkins. His family and roots bring him joy, he said.
“I’m sitting here, and breathing. You have all your aches and pains, but I’m still able to get around and the main thing is your family.”
Enjoying family through gatherings will be hard this year; it will be especially hard around the holidays, like Thanksgiving, Bill said, but his family and lifestyle remain, he said, “the best part of life.”
