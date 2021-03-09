The Parker YMCA, 1360 N. Parkview Drive, is now offering 24/7 Access to members 18 and older.
YMCA of Northern Rock County members can access the wellness center, weight room and gymnasium 24/7. The whirlpool, youth room, locker rooms, classrooms and private studios will be closed. Family restrooms will be open.
“Moving this facility to 24/7 Access allows us to thank our members for staying with us in 2020, to provide additional access to spread our membership visits out, and add value by increasing hours while not increasing our staffing budget,” said Angie Bolson, YMCA CEO, in a news release.“Our facility is perfect to accommodate this service all while maintaining a safe and secure environment.”
The facility is under 24-hour camera surveillance and is currently staffed 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Members interested in 24/7 Access are subject to a one-time $25 activation fee. Members that stayed with the Y in 2020 will be able to upgrade their membership for free until June 1. After that date, members and new members will see a one-time fee of $25 to upgrade.
Access is provided through a key card.
The 24/7 Access Waiver and Policy, which needs to be signed in advance and while the Y is staffed, recommends members have an adult workout partner who has YMCA of Northern Rock County membership with them when the Y is not staffed.
For anyone wondering when the Y will go back to its regular hours and services, the question is addressed on the website:
“The answer to this question is truly unknown. We hope we can expand hours over the summer assuming our community continues to see a low spread of the virus. Increasing hours, staff and services will be added as use of the Y increases and resources allow.”
In 2020, the Y in Milton and Janesville closed March 17 until May 26.
COVID-19 precautions were put in place and are still in place.
For instance, guest passes can be used but day passes are not available at this time. The towel service and sauna are not available.
At the Parker YMCA Reservations are required for open gym (10 people at a time and one hour of play), the whirlpool (two people at a time for 20 minutes), Child Watch (limited to seven children), and group exercise classes. The weight room is limited to five people.
All in-person classes require the use of mats and members are required to BYOM (bring your own mat) or purchase a mat. On the schedule are low impact boot camp, chair yoga, R.I.P.P.E.D. and tone and stretch.
Virtual classes also are available. Some are available to Y members and community members. Fitness instructor Renee Koepp leads Strength and Stretch and Ab Blast, both are on the YMCA of Northern Rock County Facebook page.
Yoga instructor Mari Sroda offers Mindful Minutes on the YMCA of Northern Rock County YouTube channel and Facebook. The series provides mental wellness awareness and support.
For more information, visit www.ymcajanesville.org.
