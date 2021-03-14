A lot of snow has fallen in the city of Milton this winter. In fact, Director of Public Works Howie Robinson on March 2 said with a total of 39.55 inches, the city is 4 inches short of a record set 12 years ago.
More snow, of course, has meant more sidewalk shoveling or snow blowing – or neither and violating city ordinance.
Since Dec. 14, the city has mailed 34 letters telling residents or businesses to clear their sidewalks. In response, 31 did as they were told, they cleared the sidewalks and there were no fees for the city doing it for them.
In three instances, the city billed property owners for snow removal and/or sanding done by the city. All three were for a snowfall dated Dec. 12.
• Edwin and Dorothy McNichols (Attention: Kevin), listed with a Minnesota address, were assessed $1,650 for a lot on Arthur Drive.
• Raymond Szczepaniak, 616 Rogers St., was assessed $300 not clearing sidewalks at that address.
• Richard A. Longhenry Revokable Living Trust, 6336 N. Kennedy Road, was assessed $300 for a lot on West Madison Avenue.
Garett Longhenry, 151 W. Madison Avenue, asked the council there was anything could do about the assessment ($150 for inspection and $150 re-inspection).
After some debate at the Feb. 17 council meeting, the council dropped the re-inspection fee.
Then, on March 2, the council debated if the current ordinance really addresses the problem of people not clearing their sidewalks.
City staff did a survey looking at snow removal ordinances in the area.
City council member Ryan Holbrook pointed out that for residential properties, Milton is the most lenient, allowing 60 hours for snow removal. (Businesses are given 24 hours.)
By far, City Administrator Al Hulick said the most common complaint that the city gets is that 60 hours is too long.
Holbrook said Milton also has reinspection fees ($150, $200, $300, $400) when almost no other communities do. Whitewater has a $50 reinspection fee.
Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville and Whitewater have complaint-based ordinances. If someone complains, the city will take action.
Edgerton, Evansville and Whitewater allow 24 hours for snow removal. Janesville allows 12 hours. Fort Atkinson and Beloit allow 48 hours.
City Council member Theresa Rusch said she found other communities will clear the sidewalk and charge the property owner if the property owner or designee does not clear it.
Doing that without giving notification would shorten the process, Hulick said.
He reminded the council how they got where they are today: in 2017, a property owner claimed he had been given no notice. The city sent him a letter, but he said he didn’t get it so the city sent him a registered letter.
Mayor Anissa Welch questioned the goal of the ordinance. What impact does the ordinance have on safety? she asked.
City council members said they wanted the Public Works Committee to revisit the ordinance.
Robinson said he wasn’t sure what the council wanted fixed.
Wilson suggested 24 hours’ notice for businesses and residents, consistent with communities nearby, and a $150 fee and no ($150) re-inspection fee.
By the city clearing the sidewalks after 24 hours, he said sidewalks would be cleaned sooner.
Agreeing with council member Lynda Clark, he said, “the goal is safe, walkable sidewalks.”
The council specifically asked that the Public Works Committee to look at the ordnance and whether they would recommend no warning (notification) and reducing the hours allowed for snow clearing.
