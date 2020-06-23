Extending the Consolidated Elementary School boundary, providing transportation to daycares, and allowing transfer requests are among the compromises being made by the Milton School District.
After attendance areas for the district’s four elementary schools were approved by the school board May 26, parents spoke out asking for school choice and transportation to daycare.
With the board’s approval Monday, the Consolidated boundary change moves the Glenmoor subdivision in Janesville out of the West Elementary attendance area and into the Consolidated Elementary area.
Specifically, the north boundary between North Consolidated Road and North US 51 changes from its current boundary line extending off of West Pennycook Road to extending off of West Miles Road to North US 51.
Transportation
At Monday’s school board meeting, the board also approved changes to the 4K transportation policy.
Students in 4K will be eligible for transportation within their attendance area at no cost based on the same criteria as students in K-12. Consolidated and West are one attendance area for 4K because Consolidated does not offer 4K.
In August 2019, the school board had approved transportation free of charge to all 4K students to ensure no 4K students had to cross Highway 59 to get to Small Wonders.
In the 2020-21 school year, 4K will be not be at Small Wonders but in West, East and Harmony elementary schools.
Who’s eligible for busing?
Students who:
• Live 2 or more miles from their assigned school.
• Live in an unusually hazardous transportation area.
• Who are administratively assigned to a school outside of their attendance area.
Transportation will be provided to:
• One consistent pick-up and drop-off location per student.
• No more than one mile from an eligible student’s residence.
Dual households
• If transportation to the secondary address is requested, both the primary and secondary addresses must follow the busing eligibility criteria. The district must have the address on file as a secondary address. Each household may select one pick-up and one drop-off location per student within the attendance area. The schedule must follow a consistent pattern. Limited changes may be allowed with prior notice (one week) and approval of the principal.
Transportation to and from daycares
Busing will be provided to daycares business if the address is on the path of travel for a regular route.
Initially the school district was only going to provide transportation to or from daycares within attendance areas. For instance, East Principal Jennifer Cramer said Small Wonders is located within the East attendance area. Initially only children living in the East attendance area were going to be bused there.
After receiving input from community daycare providers and meeting with the bus company to find buses already in route, Cramer said many daycares now are within dual (or triple) zones. Small Wonders and the Parker YMCA, for instance, have buses to and from East, Harmony and Consolidated.
Seventeen daycares are on the list now. Cramer said those are the ones they’ve heard from so far. Anyone not on the list should contact Cramer at Milton East or the bus company (Go Riteway).
Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke asked if any of the daycares provided their own transportation.
Cramer said, “Fiscally, the feedback we heard from the daycare centers was that’s (providing transportation) not an option, so the answer to your question is no, but we did discuss that.”
“It is a balancing act,” Dahman said.
He said the district wants to provide transportation system that gets kids to and from schools in a safe and efficient manner while meeting as many needs of families and daycare providers as possible.
“We aren’t able to provide transportation from every daycare to any of the four different schools or we would be right back in the system that we had before,” he said. “But we do feel like the system we put together – and this was based on a lot of feedback from the daycare providers – is going to be a good next step for us.”
“Buy a Seat” (If room Is available)
Students not eligible for transportation (free of charge) may “buy a seat” on a bus if space is available.
Midday transportation (from morning 4K or to afternoon 4K) will be provided within the district boundaries.
Cramer clarified that the buy a seat program is only for existing routes.
“We’re not zig-zagging all around creating new stops,” she said.
The fee for the buy a seat will increase by $50 to $200 per student after the board approved the change Monday. The family cap will be $400 and reduced rates will be available based on financial need. The rates had not changed since 2011.
The fee in 2011 and now with the increase covering inflation represents 30% of the cost, said school board member Dave Holterman.
School Board member Rick Mullen asked why the cost is not 100%.
Raising the fee higher was discussed, Dahman said, adding, “Where we landed was making it more of a step amount. It’s something we will need to revisit from year to year.”
School board president Joe Martin said the committee’s thought was the fee should be moved closer to 100%, but he said, “We can’t do it in one jump.”
Holterman said the economic impact that the pandemic has had on families was a consideration.
Transfer requests
Dahman also spoke to changes made in the administrative guidelines.
With the new attendance areas in place, families may annually request “a transfer” to keep their children at the elementary school that they had attended before attendance areas were in place.
Priority will be given to district residents who have previously attended the school, then district residents who have not previously attended the school, non-residents who have previously attended the school.
Requests will be granted, provided there is room at that school and parents agree to be responsible for transportation.
Crull-Hanke asked how many students will not be accommodated with the changes.
“We’re anticipating, especially for in-district students that a vast majority, potentially very close to all, families will be able to have their requests granted,” Dahman said.
He said that the district does not have board-approved caps for classroom size but said the district has tried to use 24 as a guide for the maximum number of students per class.
“When we take our open enrollment out of the mix, and we put our in-district resident students first, I’m anticipating that all or near all those requests are going to be honored,” he said. “We can’t give assurances for future years at this point because we don’t know how many students will live in the attendance areas down the road.”
That’s why he said the district is requesting transfer requests annually.
Crull-Hanke advocated grandfathering families in.
“We talked about ‘do we want to give assurances?’,” Dahman said but the decision was made it would put other families moving in at a disadvantage (if there was no room for them).
Long term, he said it makes more sense to have an annual process.
Executive Assistant Kim Krause clarified that students who open enroll from outside the district request to be in the district, they are not guaranteed placement in a specific elementary school.
In future years, Dahman said the transfer request process would take place earlier in the school year.
Hoffman said grandfathering becomes complicated. When families have multiple children, he asked what point would they stop grandfathering.
Among those who will be filing for a transfer request are Jim and Heather Moore, who live in the Tocoho Timber subdivision, a rural subdivision they said was created in the 1970s and has about 14 homes. With the new attendance areas, the Moores are in now in the West Elementary attendance area.
Their home is 2.9 miles from Consolidated school and located to the west of Highway 51 and west of Consolidated School Road.
The Moores suggested anything West of Highway 51, should be part of the Consolidated attendance area.
Jim Moore said their children have been getting on the bus at daycare, which is a about half mile from Consolidated school.
While Dahman said the district looked to incorporate changes based in parent input, he told the Moores that extending the Consolidated boundary to their area would leave the potential for too many students.
Consolidated is the district’s smallest school with one section for each grade.
Jim Moore said areas of growth would be likely be other areas like newer subdivisions east of Highway 51, especially east of Newville Road, like the Harmony Grove subdivision.
The Moores also had asked that the appeals process be “one and done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.