When Dave Hubbard, an employee with Sockness Builders, Inc., pulled plywood from a building facade on Merchant Row, he found something unexpected: a late 1950s, early 1960s-vintage sign from a clothing store called C.B. Strassburg.
The building formerly used as the Strassburg store is today one of four buildings that combine to make the 10,000-square-foot home of First Community Bank of Milton, 202 Merchant Row.
First Community Bank of Milton President and CEO Brendon Wilkinson described the Strassburg store as an anchor of the building and Merchant Row.
Facade work begun at the bank last October paused over the winter and resumed in April, Wilkinson said.
The $600,000 renovation project is meant to return the four facades back to the way they looked in the 1920s, he said.
After finding the sign, Wilkinson said, Hubbard knocked on his office window, signaling him to come outside.
A group of curious employees came out to see the sign, Wilkinson said. They noticed paint on the sign’s tin panels was cracked and flaking, bank Vice President Dave Holterman said. While the plywood concealed it, the sign was protected from the elements, but removing the plywood left it vulnerable to weather, Holterman added.
There was consensus that removing the sign from the building would provide the best hope for preservation, Wilkinson said.
The sign was discovered June 1 and removed from the building June 3, he said.
It took a couple of hours to take the sign down. It was made of 15 18-inch wide strips and was fastened to the building with a large number of nails, Wilkinson said.
After the sign’s pieces were carefully bundled and stored, Wilkinson said he began looking for sign makers who might offer advice about how best to restore and showcase the sign. He had limited success, he said.
Signworks, a Janesville-based company owned by Kurt Buggs, was recommended as a place to start, Wilkinson said. Plans had been made for Buggs to examine the sign last week.
Before it was removed, Holterman said he took some photos and posted them on Facebook.
By Thursday, June 5, 23,436 people had viewed the photos, and 51 had left comments, Holterman said.
Many comments were “reminiscent of times gone by on Merchant Row,” he said.
“The community response was unexpected,” Wilkinson said.
“We have to do something cool with it,” he said of the sign, “but we are not sure what that is. My prediction is it will stay within the bank somehow. This is part of Merchant Row history; it’s our artifact, but it really belongs to this building.”
‘Back to the future’
The interior of the bank was remodeled in 2009, Wilkinson said.
“When we did the interior, we wanted to highlight the buildings’ and area’s history,” Holterman said.
Local historian Doug Welch was asked to help identify photos that would best tell the story of the bank and Merchant Row businesses, focusing on images from the early 1900s, Wilkinson said.
Today, 20 framed reproductions hang throughout the bank.
When they began reimagining the bank’s exterior, the interior motif became the inspiration to go “back to the future,” Holterman said.
Work began with tearing off granite facing which had been installed in sections over the years as the bank expanded into its buildings.
Some of the granite has been repurposed as windowsills, Wilkinson said.
Other work completed since April includes maintenance, tuck-pointing and the fabrication, refurbishing and installation of two large cornices.
The facade project is anticipated to complete by the first part of July. A second phase of construction, including concrete work and the installation of a gazebo behind the bank, will begin after façade work is finished, Wilkinson said.
