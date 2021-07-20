By the end of the year, the city of Milton Department of Public Works will have lost half of its employees to retirement.
The “silver tsunami” started in 2020 with the retirement of assistant water works operator Mike Griffin (27 years) and working foreman Donnie Zimmerman (34 years).
Truck drivers Ward Edwardson (25 years) and Ken Vierck (30 years) retired earlier this year.
Last week, administrative assistant Brenda Mathews (15 years) retired and according to City Administrator Al Hulick, longtime Public Works Director Howie Robinson will be retiring in fall.
“It’s a major transition,” Hulick said, referring both to the volume of turnover and the years of experience going out the door.
“We’re happy for them,” he said.
At the same time, he said the city wondered what DPW might look like moving forward.
“Every situation like this can be viewed as an opportunity,” he said. “That’s exactly how we have taken it.”
City engineer Mark Langer started in 2020. Hulick said the city’s thankful to have him on board as well as Jenny Salvo, who started as city clerk this year. He said Salvo had done a lot of DPW-type functions, including building permits, at her previous job in Edgerton.
Utility billing clerk Carrie Chesebro moved from city hall to the DPW building and brought with her almost all of her duties, Hulick said.
That left a vacancy at city hall – in terms of people – not processes, he said. The city is in the process of hiring a part-time person to assist Salvo, who will be taking on some of the tasks Mathews’ had done.
Building permits are now being taken care of at city hall.
Steps have been taken by the city to prepare for Robinson’s retirement.
Starting this year, all building inspections (residential and commercial) will be done by General Engineering Company (GEC).
"The city still issues the building permit, collects the money, then GEC performs the inspections to ensure the project is completed to code and to plans, and then they sign off on it and the permit is issued," said Hulick at a recent council meeting. "There won’t be much change from the perspective of the resident in Milton, however, there will probably be more of a forethought in terms of scheduling, especially for those weekend warrior projects like decks."
The city started contracting with General Engineering Company for commercial building inspections in 2019.