If you’re looking to try a new place for Friday fish fry, you might consider The Kosh Bar and Grill.
The restaurant at 1801 E. State Road 59 and by Lakeview Campground (and Lake Koshkonong) has a new owner and a new name,
JJ Martin, a 1993 Milton High School graduate, is the owner. Having had a pizza place in the Dells, a bar in Mazomanie, and both in Indiana, he knows the business.
When his son was a teen, he worked in construction and had his own company in Indiana. Then in a construction accident, he was injured and lost his left leg.
He decided to returned to food and beverage industry and to Wisconsin.
Martin knows a bar and grill takes work and it’s not unusual for him be at The Kosh open to close.
For him, the focus is on the food, not the beer and liquor.
“I just love to cook,” he said.
And, he wouldn’t serve anything he himself wouldn’t eat.
The Kosh isn’t a supper club, he clarified but “way above average bar food.”
“Our menu is fairly basic, but everything on it is really good,” he said.
The cooks are Martin and John Pearson.
“The only thing that comes in frozen is the appetizers,” he said.
Even the potato pancakes and tartar sauce are homemade.
“We don’t take a lot out of a jar,” he said.
Specialties include the fish, wings and burgers.
Ever had a burger topped with cheese curds or bratwurst?
Fish includes baked and fried cod and a “very large” walleye fillet.
The chicken wings might not be what you expect.
When asked for more details about how the wings are made, he said, “I do a jumbo wing that’s naked — it doesn’t have any breading or batter or anything on it. We deep fry it, pull it out and put it in sauce and throw it on the Char-broil grill, on the flame, so it crisps it up and caramelizes the sauce.”
There are about a dozen sauces to choose from and some are made in house.
Loaded Baked Potatoes have their own section on the menu. They can be topped with sour cream and chives, broccoli or bacon and cheese, taco or pulled pork.
Sandwiches include grilled cheese, chicken, Italian beef, Philly cheese steak and more.
No worries if you prefer wraps or salads. Both are available in house salad, chef salad and grilled or crispy chicken salad.
In addition to the soup of the day, two soups are on the menu: chili and broccoli & cheese.
Breakfast is served 7 to 10 a.m. daily.
Breakfast plates include steak and eggs, The Kosh (crispy hashbrowns topped with three extra large eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, onions and mushrooms smothered with a melty three-cheese blend) and The 3x3 (eggs made your way, three pieces of bacon or sausage and three pancakes or french toast and hashbrowns and toast on the side).
Originals include biscuits and gravy, Texas-style french toast, buttermilk pancakes and omelets any way you want them.
For all meals, there’s a Kid’s Kosh Menu.
“You won’t leave hungry,” he said.
Behind the bar, Martin likes to talk sports and converse with the regulars, especially.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he added.
The Kosh Bar and Grill has one of the longest happy “hours” you can find: 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Daily specials include all-you-can eat spaghetti on Monday, taco Tuesday, wing Wednesday and steak sandwich Thursday.
Banquet space is available for parties and banquets.
Live music will be brought back on Saturdays when feasible, he said. Thursdays will be karaoke night and Fridays there will be a DJ.
Martin also has plans to homemade pizza in spring (just in time for the campers).
He’s enthusiastic about the new venture and said he has a good core group, including his son, helping him.
His friends Kate and Brian Fuchs of Edgerton helped behind the scenes. Without them, Martin said he wouldn’t have been able to open the restaurant.
