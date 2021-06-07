Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Drive, will host vacation Bible school/day camp July 12-16.
The day camp is open to children entering grades 1-6.
According to Janet Arndt, the site coordinator at the church, day camp is a new venture for the church, which traditionally had VBS at night.
“We changed to a day camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to interest more children,” Arndt said.
This year’s theme is “It Doesn’t Stop Here!”
Four counselors from Lutherdale Bible Camp will lead Bible stories, crafts. singing, recreation and worship.
A $10 registration fee is due by June 20. Lunch will be served during camp.
Registration/health forms are available at the church office and on the church website. Call the church office at (608) 868-3680 with questions.