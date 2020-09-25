Ground is being prepared behind The Gathering Place, 715 Campus Street, for an outdoor improvement called “The Gathering Green,” a 2-acre outdoor space which will soon feature a band shell, pavilion, memorial garden and footpath, The Gathering Place Executive Director Dave Fisher said.
Plans for the four-phase approximately $1 million improvement were introduced to the public in February, at which time the improvement was described as a “mini Rotary Gardens,” which could host outdoor events such as weddings with as many as 250 people.
So far, Fisher said, the lot has been cleared and rough-graded, with spaces prepared for a parking lot and water retention pond. Also in progress, he said, is the installation of underground electrical service.
Next steps are anticipated to include concrete pours for the walkway and memorial garden, which, Fisher said, he hopes will take place yet this fall.
Fall plans further include the planting of trees, shrubs and grass seed.
As funds allow, he said, plans call for the construction of the pavilion and band shell next spring, followed by the concession stand and restrooms.
Fundraising
Cash and in-kind donations are being sought to fund the project, Fisher said.
“Due to COVID, fundraising has not reached out beyond our original supporters. We will be reaching out to individuals and businesses in the first quarter of 2021,” Fisher said.
Thus far, he said, about one-third of the donations needed to fund the project have been raised.
He described project costs as “not cast in stone,” noting that donations, and in-kind opportunities, will help shape progress and anticipated completion dates.
“We are very excited about the progress we’ve made so far,” Fisher said, adding that he believed the finished project would become a source of enjoyment and pride within the community.
“We are looking forward to hosting events and offering unique rental opportunities,” he said.
In February, the four phases of the project were outlined as follows:
• Phase 1: clearing and grading of the site, creating a drainage pond for stormwater management, and installing utilities, a parking lot, curb, walks and steps, and plant grass seed.
• Phase 2: construction of a pavilion, and installing landscaping and concrete pavers.
• Phase 3: construction of a concessions and restroom building, and associated landscaping and utility extensions.
• Phase 4: installation of butterfly mesh panels, gazebo, benches, pergola, entry elements and crushed red granite.
