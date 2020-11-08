The Rock County Reopening Dashboard lists benchmarks. Red indicates limited progress toward meeting a benchmark. Green means the bench mark has been met.

Limited progress category includes:

• More than 10% of the tests coming back are positive. The 14-day positive rate is 24.6% and based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

• Significant increase in new healthcare worker cases for 14 days. Eleven new cases are healthcare workers.

Benchmarks have been met in these areas:

• Testing supplies and staff. (The benchmark is greater than 240 tests per day)

• 100% of hospitals have arranged for testing of all COVID-19 symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital in the past week.

• Facility use.

• Staffing status.

• Critical supply status.

• Hospital resources.

• Number of people seeking care for COVID-like symptoms has been on a downward trajectory for 14 days.

