The Rock County Reopening Dashboard lists benchmarks. Red indicates limited progress toward meeting a benchmark. Green means the bench mark has been met.
Limited progress category includes:
• More than 10% of the tests coming back are positive. The 14-day positive rate is 24.6% and based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
• Significant increase in new healthcare worker cases for 14 days. Eleven new cases are healthcare workers.
Benchmarks have been met in these areas:
• Testing supplies and staff. (The benchmark is greater than 240 tests per day)
• 100% of hospitals have arranged for testing of all COVID-19 symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital in the past week.
• Facility use.
• Staffing status.
• Critical supply status.
• Hospital resources.
• Number of people seeking care for COVID-like symptoms has been on a downward trajectory for 14 days.
