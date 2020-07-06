This year’s Milton Optimists Independence Day Race was held virtually from June 4 to July 4 on active.com. Results are sorted by placements in the respective races.
The top 10 times are listed for each respective race.
5k
*Michael Roherty (18:49)
Carl Greene (18:49)
Seth Greene (18:54)
Zach Carr (20:19)
Tom Zanton (21:26)
Rob Vyvyan (21:49)
*Emily Gruenewald (22:28)
Logan Servin (22:33)
Maria Vyvyan (22:46)
Luke Greene (23:07)
Karl Hanson
Ann Massoglia
Joy Carr
Sue Hanson
Geoffrey Zanton
Nicole Murphy
Anneka Dorn
Sarah Wankowski
Tom Lindell
Warren Myers
Sawyer Carr
Larry Stall
Carl Olson
Chris Watson
Kelly Willoughby
Matt Kjell
Billy Maybee Jr
Anna Zanton
Daryl Spors
Michael Dorn
Rod Vick
Jessica Southworth-Bates
Alan Bates
Shawna Fischer
Heidi Skatrud
John Hamilton
Jayme Anderson
Terrie Schoonover
Derek Carter
Breta Olsen
Mary Kozak
Harlan Olsen
Caitlyn Zanton
Kennedy Carr
Sofia Larenas
John Schultz
Lisa Shackelford
Eduardo Larenas
Devin Servin
Isabel Larenas
Haley Vick
Curtis Szajkovics
Marsha Vick
1k
*Matthew Message (4:34)
Ivan Sykora (4:51)
Jacob Robinson (5:42)
Chad Kliefoth (6:35)
*Kelly Kliefoth (6:41)
TJ Murphy (6:55)
Alaina Kliefoth (7:26)
Andrew Kliefoth (7:35)
Emmit Murphy (7:36)
Bryant Krueger (7:59)
Adele Bilhorn
Kerith Hintz
Otis Hawkins
Darren Bausano
Chase Benson
Bella Robinson
Abby Mathews
Jeffery Hintz
Nora Olsen
Adam Stapleton
John Lowrey
Marie Stapleton
Sharon Hamilton
David Bilhorn
Maelie Vyvyan
Steven Kumlien
Penelope Shackelford
Gary Shackelford
Mary Jo Zanton
Sandra Olsen
Celina Vyvyan
Asher Olsen
Brecken Olsen
Holden Olsen
Holly Olsen
