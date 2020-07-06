This year’s Milton Optimists Independence Day Race was held virtually from June 4 to July 4 on active.com. Results are sorted by placements in the respective races.

The top 10 times are listed for each respective race.

5k

*Michael Roherty (18:49)

Carl Greene (18:49)

Seth Greene (18:54)

Zach Carr (20:19)

Tom Zanton (21:26)

Rob Vyvyan (21:49)

*Emily Gruenewald (22:28)

Logan Servin (22:33)

Maria Vyvyan (22:46)

Luke Greene (23:07)

Karl Hanson

Ann Massoglia

Joy Carr

Sue Hanson

Geoffrey Zanton

Nicole Murphy

Anneka Dorn

Sarah Wankowski

Tom Lindell

Warren Myers

Sawyer Carr

Larry Stall

Carl Olson

Chris Watson

Kelly Willoughby

Matt Kjell

Billy Maybee Jr

Anna Zanton

Daryl Spors

Michael Dorn

Rod Vick

Jessica Southworth-Bates

Alan Bates

Shawna Fischer

Heidi Skatrud

John Hamilton

Jayme Anderson

Terrie Schoonover

Derek Carter

Breta Olsen

Mary Kozak

Harlan Olsen

Caitlyn Zanton

Kennedy Carr

Sofia Larenas

John Schultz

Lisa Shackelford

Eduardo Larenas

Devin Servin

Isabel Larenas

Haley Vick

Curtis Szajkovics

Marsha Vick

1k

*Matthew Message (4:34)

Ivan Sykora (4:51)

Jacob Robinson (5:42)

Chad Kliefoth (6:35)

*Kelly Kliefoth (6:41)

TJ Murphy (6:55)

Alaina Kliefoth (7:26)

Andrew Kliefoth (7:35)

Emmit Murphy (7:36)

Bryant Krueger (7:59)

Adele Bilhorn

Kerith Hintz

Otis Hawkins

Darren Bausano

Chase Benson

Bella Robinson

Abby Mathews

Jeffery Hintz

Nora Olsen

Adam Stapleton

John Lowrey

Marie Stapleton

Sharon Hamilton

David Bilhorn

Maelie Vyvyan

Steven Kumlien

Penelope Shackelford

Gary Shackelford

Mary Jo Zanton

Sandra Olsen

Celina Vyvyan

Asher Olsen

Brecken Olsen

Holden Olsen

Holly Olsen

