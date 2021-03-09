A year after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., will reopen Monday, March 15. Regular hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) will resume.
“We’re going to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Rock County Health Department Phase 2 initiative,” said Executive Director Dave Fisher.
The county announced last week that it would return to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which for The Gathering Place means 50% capacity.
Fisher outlined COVID-19 precautions that will be in place: “Everyone entering the building must wear a mask, safe distance 6 feet or more whenever possible, and everyone will be encouraged to wash their hand frequently. We will have hand sanitizer stations strategically located around the building. Restrooms will be available for use on both levels. Individuals will be encouraged to bring their own beverages when participating in activities.”
The Rock County senior nutrition program will continue offering drive-thru meals. Home delivered meals also are available. Sign up by calling (608) 757-5474.
“We are not having any in-house, congregate dining at this time,” Fisher said, adding that was the advice from the county.
Groups that met regularly prior to the pandemic will resume their meeting times and days. Large groups on each level will be limited to 15 participants at one time.
The library will be open. The pool room and exercise room are available by reservation only. Time slots will be available on the hour and sanitized after use.
“We’re anxious to reacquaint,” Fisher said.
Probably even more than resuming activities, he said, “People just want to see their friends again.”
He said he suspects the number of people returning to inside The Gathering Place will increase slowly.
Parking lot bingo will continue 1:30 p.m. March 18, 22 and 31.
Questions? Call The Gathering Place at (608) 868-3500.
