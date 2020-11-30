Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several traditional holiday events will not take place in Milton.
But first, here are some events that are happening (More details about these events will be provided later.), followed by others that are not taking place.
The Milton Courier also will provide information on Christmas worship services in an upcoming issue.
Homes and businesses in the city of Milton that have registered to be in the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights will be judged 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The top two in each category will be awarded a prize.
A parking lot Christmas concert will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. Jamie Rudnitzki will set up in the garage and sing Christmas songs along with his favorite oldies.
A Christmas Radio Show, “A COVID Christmas,” by Milton High School Drama, will be broadcast live online Dec. 17-19. More details to come next week.
What is not happening this year
What would have been the 18th Annual Christmas Walk hosted by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce has been replaced with the 2020 Show of Lights.
The following events have been canceled:
Christmas Carol at the Milton House.
Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Milton Optimist Club. (The Optimist Club has also canceled the children’s play, which this year took place in February.)
Breakfast with The Grinch, sponsored by Milton Grange 670.
Hot Dogs with Santa at The Gathering Place.
Nutcracker exhibit at Main Hall.
Cookie walks at St. Mary and Milton United Methodist churches.
If you have an event that is or is not taking place this December, email us at couriernews@hngnews.com.
