COVID-19 is making us question nearly everything we should or shouldn’t do.
Families in the Milton School District are being asked to decide between virtual instruction and in-person instruction by Friday.
No decision is a good decision when compared to our pre-COVID-19 world.
One question usually leads to many more.
What about transportation, childcare, lunches, school activities and events?
Community events one by one have been canceled. The most recent being the annual Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Chicken BBQ, Arts and Crafts on the Lawn (on the Milton House grounds), and the Rock River Thresheree. The end of July usually is usually means it’s time for the Rock County 4-H Fair. It too was canceled.
But all is not canceled.
Rock County Conservationists have two programs this weekend. (See Page A8.)
On Monday, the sunflower field opened at Skelly’s Farm Market in Janesville and Meyer’s Farm Market picked the first of its sweet corn.
The Milton Public Library is open and has many activities. The Milton House is open and Main Hall on the historic Milton College campus is open, and we have many unique shopping and dining opportunities.
Anyone going indoors who is not eating or drinking likely will be asked to wear a mask. Even Mr. Pig is wearing one.
Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly on Facebook July 18 announced: “Guests will soon be respectfully required to wear face coverings at both (the Milton and Edgerton) Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly locations. In alignment with the grocery industry, we will respectfully require masks to be worn by our guests starting Friday, July 24.
“We are committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and team members. Masks will be available for purchase at our Customer Services desk for guests who don’t have them.”
Rather than focusing on what we cannot do, we need to focus on what we can do.
