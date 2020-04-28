Milton High School participated in #BeTheLightWI by turning on the school’s stadium lights Friday.
Milton was joined by the 15 other Badger Conference schools, who also all turned on stadium lights in honor of student-athletes who will miss out on a spring sports season.
“The purpose was to provide closure for high school spring sports,” Milton Activities Director Brian Hammil said. “The lights going off at 20:20 was symbolic for the end of the 2020 season.
“The Badger Conference decided to participate as one cohesive conference in order to recognize our spring athletes and acknowledge their inability to compete this year.”
Last Tuesday the WIAA officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season following Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safter-At-Home order just four days earlier.
While a spring sports season won’t happen, the WIAA did extend summer contact periods for spring sport coaches from five days to 30 days. After the conclusion of the school year on July 1, if government orders and regulations allow, athletes currently in grades 9-12 would be allowed to practice and hold competitions. Those decisions would be made at the local level.
It looked like Milton was primed to have another successful spring sports season. The Red Hawks returned two state qualifiers in track and field and two more in boys tennis. The baseball team was coming off a season where it captured its first ever Badger South Conference title. The softball team returned core pieces after the Red Hawks won 19 games. The girls soccer team lost in the regional championship and the boys golf team advanced one golfer to the state tournament.
“Every senior group is unique. This year has some outstanding student athletes,” Hammil said. “When you match their athletic talent with their academic talent, this was a very good group.”
