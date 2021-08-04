Milton High School freshman Lauren Donday-Selenske has been accepted into the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Middle Level State Honors Choir for this coming fall. Nearly 700 students auditioned and Lauren is one of 250 selected. According to the WSMA website, "The WSMA Middle Level State Honors Music Project offers musically accomplished youth the opportunity to rehearse and perform with nationally-known conductors in a professional setting. All Honors groups perform at the Wisconsin State Music Conference...in the Madison area.”
Milton student picked for honors choir
