The Rock County Genealogical Society (RCGS) will host a live, all-day family history webinar on Saturday, June 26,, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All proceeds from paid registrations go to the RCGS Scholarship fund which, each year, recognizes a promising Rock County high school senior with an award of $500.
Speakers for this year's Scholarship Conference are Lori Bessler of the Wisconsin Historical Society Library and David Bradford, RCGS board member and webmaster. The four one-hour-long topics include:
- Genealogy 101 - The Fundamentals of Family Research
- What did my Ancestor Die of? - Finding and Interpreting Death Certificates
- Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere - Part 1, An Overview
- Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere - Part 2, A Deeper Dive
This Zoom meeting is open to the public with paid registration. For details, handouts and to register, go to the RCGS website's events page at www.rcgswi.org/events--speakers.html.