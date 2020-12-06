“Drive-thru events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group.
While being inside your vehicle can help you safely share in the joys of the season, Jarmusz said but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.
AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:
• Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the side of the road.
• Pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the task of driving. You can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.
• Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.
• If you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.
• Bring appropriate winter gear in the event of a roadside emergency. You can get more tips on creating a winter driving kit for your vehicle here.
As always, check weather and roadway conditions before your go out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it also creates additional safety hazards, especially at night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.