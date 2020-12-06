MACC
 Rebecca Kanable

“Drive-thru events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

While being inside your vehicle can help you safely share in the joys of the season, Jarmusz said but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.

AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:

• Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the side of the road.

• Pull over if you need to program your navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the task of driving. You can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.

• Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If you encounter someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.

• If you visit a drive-thru event and are asked to turn off your headlights, remember to turn them back on when you exit.

• Bring appropriate winter gear in the event of a roadside emergency. You can get more tips on creating a winter driving kit for your vehicle here.

As always, check weather and roadway conditions before your go out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it also creates additional safety hazards, especially at night.

