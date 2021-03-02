After conducting direct outreach to all veterans over age 65, the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for veterans who are identified as Essential Workers by the CDC.

The following occupations are currently approved for vaccination:

First Responders (Police, Firefighter, EMS)

Corrections Officers

Food and Agricultural Workers

U.S. Postal Service Workers

Manufacturing Workers

Grocery Store Workers

Public Transit Workers

Teachers/Education Support Staff

Child Care Workers

Veterans currently employed in one of the above occupations who have not had access to the COVID-19 Vaccine through their employer and are interested in vaccination are encouraged to call 608-280-2160 to be scheduled by our Vaccine Scheduling Team. Veterans will need to have a signed essential worker verification letter on official letterhead from their employer to be scheduled for vaccination.

Veterans who are 64 years or younger and do not qualify as essential workers per the CDC definitions above, can sign up for vaccine updates and indicate their vaccine interest at www.va.gov. The hospital will continue to expand access as supply becomes available and is looking forward to vaccinating all enrolled Veterans who choose to be vaccinated.

The Madison VA is also encouraging all veterans to ensure they have an accurate email and phone number on file with the Madison VA. Veterans can update their phone and email information by calling the hospital and updating their information through our eligibility staff (608) 256-1901 x17038.

For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.

