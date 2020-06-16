Whether they’re inflatable or in-ground, swimming pool sales are hot this summer.
But before jumping in and in some cases even after you’ve jumped in, here are some considerations.
Digging? Call Diggers Hotline (811) first or check out the website www.diggershotline.com.
Is your pool over 30 inches and in the city of Milton? If yes, a permit is required along with a 5-foot fence with a locking gate. Permits generally cost $55.
If you are going to use a lot of water, the city has outside water meters available to rent. The cost is $96. That includes $84 for the security deposit and the first-month fee of $12. If you are planning to use 2,000 gallons or more of water outdoors, this is an option that will save you money on your utility bill. Once you return the meter, you will receive a credit on the sewer charge of your utility bill. For each month you have the meter, there is a $12 fee, which will be deducted from the security deposit. As long as the meter is returned without damage, the remaining balance of the security deposit will be credited to the utility account or returned as a check in the mail to the customer.
