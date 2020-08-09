The Milton Junction Pub Raptors stopped the bleeding of a two-game, dismally played losing streak with a much-needed 16-11 come-from-behind victory at Farmington Sunday, Aug. 9.
McCauley Cox had five RBIs in the final three innings at Farmington and Sam McCann and Dave Sagitis stabilized rocky mound performances by three previous Raptor pitchers to allow Milton to get the win on a warm, muggy afternoon.
The win gave the Raptors a 4-3 record in the Rock River League entering Sunday’s rematch at Clyman in a pivotal league match-up. The Raptors beat the two-time RRL South Division champions 5-2 on July 26. Game time is 1:30 p.m.
The week after Milton defeated Clyman, it went to Watertown and defeated a solid Cardinals team only to follow up the next day with a stunning loss at Ashippun. On Friday, Aug. 7, the Raptors continued the two- game trend of poor play with a 12-4 loss to the Pioneers in front of a large crowd that included a big contingent of Milton fans.
“This is the strangest season I’ve ever been around,” said Milton manager Doug Welch, who has been with the Raptors for 27 seasons. “With all the starting and stopping and starting again and without a home field, we just can’t find a consistent comfort level.
“We have errors and strikeouts by guys who usually don’t make errors or strikeout,” Welch added. “Thankfully we came out of it a bit late in the game at Farmington.”
The Raptors faced deficits of 5-1 and then 9-3 before Sam McCann followed Raptor pitchers T.J. Klawitter, Trevor Foss and Patrick Whelen to the mound in the fifth inning to stabilize the game. The Raptors then mounted a comeback that began with a two-run triple by Kevin Raisbeck in the top of the sixth.
Leading off the seventh, Cox pulled the Raptors to 9-8 with a long homer to right and over County Highway D. Later in the inning, the Raptors tied the game when Luke Malmanger scored on a double by McCann. The Raptors struck for four more runs in the top of the eighth, a surge highlighted by Cox’s two-run double. Cox then smacked a two-run single in the ninth to make it a 16-10 game.
Sagitis pitched the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on a hit and a walk. The loose lefty struck out three.
“Our offensive awakening was just half the story,” Welch said. “That comeback wouldn’t happen if Sam and Saggy didn’t shut things down.”
Cox and McCann each had three of the Raptors 16 hits. Malmanger drove in three runs with two hits and Raisbeck, Scotty Steinke and Sagitis each had two hits. Drew Freitag chipped in a two-run triple early in the contest.
Walks and errors plagued Milton’s 12-4 loss at Johnson Creek Friday.
