You never know what the day will bring.
I typed one sentence: “A little sparkle can go a long way.”
That sentence was alone on the page for the whole day. Every day should be approached with at least one positive thought and one good intention.
I’m not a person who is into sparkles or glitter like some of you are. I’m thinking of one of you specifically and you know who you are. If glitter can be added, you’ll find a way and there’s always a way. I mean you can’t say that glitter isn’t fun – unless of course you’re the person who has to pick it up after it’s gotten everywhere.
Monday morning is probably never a good time for me to savor some column writing.
The phone rings. Usually with requests for address changes – and I want you to want and receive the paper (Call circulation at 920-563-5553.) Emails come in to my inbox with all kinds of things.
This Monday was especially busy with Rock County Public Health announcing the county would move back to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. That could impact everything.
As the day went on, thoughts about sparkle faded until I saw the sentence: “A little sparkle can go a long way.”
I thought to myself, “Bring that sparkle back.”
I remembered a Facebook meme about glitter and I asked Facebook friends to remind me what it said. It was the coronavirus explained in craft terms: You and nine friends are crafting. One is using glitter. How many projects have glitter?”
That wasn’t quite what I was looking for, but let’s think about that for a minute.
Like glitter, the coronavirus can spread easily. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
*The virus that causes COVID-19 most commonly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet or two arm lengths).
*It spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes.
*It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes. There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html#Spread
But we’re not talking about glitter or something fun when we’re talking about the coronavirus.
The Rock County Public Health Department on Monday reported that during October, there were more positive cases reported in Rock County than in all of the previous months of the pandemic combined. Since Nov. 1, 14 deaths were reported due to COVID-19.
Since Nov. 1, the health department has had reports of 2,364 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. That means that 30% of the total number of cases reported so far have been within the past 16 days.
Maybe we cope by looking at this as we don’t want glitter but in this time of a pandemic, we want a little sparkle. Yes, a little sparkle.
A little sparkle entered my Monday because Babs, a cat who previously lived in the Milton Courier building, is now wearing a collar with sparkles. We didn’t think she would, but when you see a collar on a pet, you know they have a home. With her red collar Babs is ready for the holidays, though at least one person thinks she needs a Santa hat. I doubt she will wear it, but you never know what the day will bring.
