What does the Rock County dashboard for schools (updated Nov. 4) say about COVID-19 trends?

Things going well:

  • Mitigation strategies (masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfection, contact tracing)
  • Percentage change in new cases per 100,000 during last seven days compared to previous seven days. Percent change is 10% decrease.
  • Testing trend over 14 days: 489 (goal is 240 per day)
  • Hospital beds: 42% occupied
  • Intensive care unit beds occupied: 54%

Things not going well:

  • Number of new cases in Rock County per 100,000 people in the last 14 days: 1,033.7
  • Percent of positive tests over the last 14 days: 24.6%
  • Type of transmission: person to person
  • Student-age cases trend: The number of 4-13 year olds testing positive is increasing, number of 14-18 year olds testing positive is increasing.
