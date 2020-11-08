What does the Rock County dashboard for schools (updated Nov. 4) say about COVID-19 trends?
Things going well:
- Mitigation strategies (masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfection, contact tracing)
- Percentage change in new cases per 100,000 during last seven days compared to previous seven days. Percent change is 10% decrease.
- Testing trend over 14 days: 489 (goal is 240 per day)
- Hospital beds: 42% occupied
- Intensive care unit beds occupied: 54%
Things not going well:
- Number of new cases in Rock County per 100,000 people in the last 14 days: 1,033.7
- Percent of positive tests over the last 14 days: 24.6%
- Type of transmission: person to person
- Student-age cases trend: The number of 4-13 year olds testing positive is increasing, number of 14-18 year olds testing positive is increasing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.