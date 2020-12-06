Holiday events in Milton this December include the Dec. 6 Show of Lights, the Dec. 11 parking lot Christmas Concert and a virtual Christmas show by Milton High School Drama.
Homes and businesses in the city of Milton that have registered to be in the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Show of Lights will be judged 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The top two in each category will be awarded a prize.
- 282 Northside Drive
- 138 Buten
- 442 E. Madison Ave.
- 903 Rainbow Drive
- 225 Plumb St.
- 237 Plumb St.
- 300 block of Rogers Street
- Sharla’s Coffee Shop and CrossFit 868, 525 College St.
- Salon 1897, 230 Merchant Row
- American Family and MACC, 144 Merchant Row
- Farmhouse Finds, 231 Parkview Drive
- Goodrich Antiques and Vintage Uniques, 742 E Madison Ave
- Milton House, 18 S. Janesville St.
- 5326 E. Terry Drive
- 5606 E. Klug Road
A parking lot Christmas concert will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. Jamie Rudnitzki will set up in the garage and sing Christmas songs along with his favorite oldies.
A Christmas Radio Show, “A COVID Christmas,” by Milton High School Drama, will be broadcast live online Dec. 17-19. More details to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.