Imagine tunnels created so that black bears in Montana can cross highways without dangerous encounters with traffic. Or teeny tiny passageways beneath roads in Massachusetts that help the spotted salamanders stay safe during their spring migration. What if there were rope bridges in Australia to protect monkeys in their crossings?
All of these do exist, and Milton area families will have a unique chance to learn more thanks to a grant secured by Jayme Anderson for the Milton Public Library. Anderson, who is assistant director and children’s librarian will use the funds for a special one-hour program, “PBS Kids STEM: Building Wildlife Bridges” at 4 p.m. July 20. She was excited to learn about the $1,000 grant offered by PBS Wisconsin Education.
“You can do a lot of cool stuff with that for the library,” she said.
To receive the funds, Anderson needed to attend five online workshops earlier this year and commit to creating and presenting at least one program this summer using PBS digital media. During the workshops, Anderson learned what resources PBS has to offer. Then, she explains, “They wanted it integrated into a program focused on STEAM and STEM—science, technology, engineering, art and math.” Besides the workshop presentations, Anderson had opportunities to interact with other Wisconsin librarians and participate in discussions. She even had the chance to build things with Play-Doh and popsicle sticks. “I got a lot of really good ideas!” she said.
During the program in July, Anderson will show a PBS video and read a book, “Crossings: Extraordinary Structures for Extraordinary Animals” by Katy S. Duffield. “I was super excited when I found that book,” she says, “because it’s a good fit with the video I want to show.” Kids and their families will then have a chance to use their own creativity and problem-solving skills to build a bridge or crossing of their own.
While Anderson is just as ready as anybody else to get back to in-person programming, they’ll use Zoom to give families more options. Families without internet access or a computer without a camera can call and staff members will reserve a study room and help them set up.
Anderson’s hope is that families will work together, especially with the project. She points out that it can be disappointing for a child if an attempt to build something doesn’t work. If parents or grandparents are there, they can help encourage them to try again. “I really want it to be a family program, not just for the kids,” she said.
The program is limited to 20 so early registration is encouraged. Participants will receive a link for the program and can stop in to pick up their “goodie” bag. The bag will include a copy of the book, supplies for the project and, Anderson adds, “one other surprise that I’m not telling!”
To sign up, call the library at 608-868-7462 or email Anderson at anderson.jayme@als.lib.wi.us.