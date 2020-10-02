Dwight Watson
Chancellor Dwight Watson, center, sits with other administrators at a listening session Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at UW-Whitewater at Rock County in Janesville.

 Angela Major

Chancellor Dwight Watson will be returning to lead the UW-Whitewater campus starting Monday, October 5.

UW System concluded a thorough investigation of certain allegations made against Chancellor Watson and found them to be without merit.

Regent President Andrew S. Petersen issued the following statement:

“I am glad this thorough investigation has concluded and that the allegations made against Chancellor Watson were found to be without merit. We look forward to the Chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.”

