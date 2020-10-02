Chancellor Dwight Watson will be returning to lead the UW-Whitewater campus starting Monday, October 5.
UW System concluded a thorough investigation of certain allegations made against Chancellor Watson and found them to be without merit.
Regent President Andrew S. Petersen issued the following statement:
“I am glad this thorough investigation has concluded and that the allegations made against Chancellor Watson were found to be without merit. We look forward to the Chancellor’s return in leading UW-Whitewater on Monday.”
