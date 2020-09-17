The City of Milton Common Council conducted the following business on Sept. 1.
Council approves early payoff of Blackhawk Credit Union note
Council approved early payoff of a Blackhawk Credit Union note. The move will save the city approximately $16,500 in interest payments, City of Milton Finance Director Dan Nelson wrote in a memo to council.
In his memo, Nelson noted that the original note was taken out in February of 2018 in the amount of $730,000 when council authorized a refinancing of Tax Incremental Financing District (TID) No. 6.
TID No. 6, he wrote, is nearing a deadline of Jan. 21, 2021, after which it will not be allowed to incur new expenditures.
Looking to mitigate future interest expenditures, Nelson wrote, staff had identified the outstanding balance on the Blackhawk note, in the amount of $455,000, as eligible for early payoff. If paid this month, Nelson wrote, the city would save money in future interest payments associated with the loan.
To pay the bank loan, Nelson wrote, a loan of $455,000 would need to be advanced to TID No. 6 from the city’s general fund, which will be repaid in January, 2021 by TID No. 6, with an interest rate of 1%.
“This will result in a TID (No.) 6 interest payment to the general fund in the amount of $1,516 (revenue to the general fund). This rate of return is 5.5 times more than the city can earn on any allowable short-term investment which results in a financial benefit for TID (No.) 6 and the general fund,” Nelson wrote.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, Nelson wrote, the city’s general fund balance was $1.47 million, which he described as “healthy to handle the four-month advance.”
Land division along North McWilliam Lane approved
Council approved as part of its consent agenda a two-lot extraterritorial certified survey map (CSM) for land along North McWilliam Lane and East Milton-Harmony Townline Road. In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote that the CSM falls within the city’s extraterritorial plat review jurisdiction, making city approval a requirement.
The land division is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan for planned neighborhood development, Hulick wrote.
Documents show that the CSM divides land owned by Ricky and Peggy Cadd, Milton, into two lots, creating a 1.1-acre lot, designated “Lot 1,” and labeled “rezone to commercial,” at the corner of North McWilliam Lane and EMH Townline Road. Lot 1 is surrounded on three sides by a 10-acre parcel, designated “Lot 2,” and is zoned for agricultural use.
Land division along North Kennedy Road approved
Council approved as part of its consent agenda a four-lot extraterritorial certified survey map (CSM) for land along North Kennedy Road. In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote that the CSM falls within the city’s extraterritorial plat review jurisdiction, making city approval a requirement.
The land division is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan for rural development, Hulick wrote.
Documents show that the CSM divides 32 acres of a contiguous 132-acre property, at 2214 E. County Road M, Milton, held within the Coats Income Trust, with its designated representative as Tim Hall, into four lots. New lots are as follows: Lot 1, 10 acres; Lot 2, 3 acres; Lot 3, 3.5 acres, and Lot 4, 16.2 acres. The full property is zoned for agricultural use. New lots are anticipated to have a future zoning of A3 as opposed to A1, documentation states.
Land transfer along Vickerman approved
Council approved as part of its consent agenda a land transfer for property along North Vickerman Road. In a memo to council, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote that the transfer falls within the city’s extraterritorial plat review jurisdiction, making city approval a requirement.
The land transfer is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan for rural development, Hulick wrote.
Documents show nearly 30 acres owned by Susan Passer, 7802 Vickerman Road, Milton, is zoned for agricultural use. A small area, .74 acres, is being transferred to an adjoining owner.
Closed session held to discuss ‘Department of Public Works Reorganization’
Council convened into closed session to discuss the “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility: Department of Public Works Reorganization.”
As indicated on the agenda, council reconvened into open session at 7:17 p.m. Business that followed included the setting of the next meeting date and a motion for meeting adjournment. No open session discussion or action was taken pertaining to the closed session meeting.
